BERRYVILLE — African Americans observe more than one Independence Day, but they haven't always gotten to celebrate both.
Lynn Hill remembers working in cotton fields in Texas while growing up.
"We were able to take June 19 off as a holiday," Hill recalled, "but not the Fourth of July."
June 19 — known today as Juneteenth — is the day in 1865 when federal troops arrived in Galveston following the Civil War and seized control of Texas, which ultimately led to freedom for all enslaved people.
Hill, who now lives in the Washington, D.C., area, was one of two Buffalo Soldiers who attended a Juneteenth celebration on Saturday at the Clarke County Ruritan Fairgrounds.
Congress established the Buffalo Soldiers in 1886 as the first peacetime all-African American regiments in the regular U.S. Army. Hill is a member of the 9th and 10th (Horse) Cavalry Association that works to preserve the memory of deceased members and their accomplishments in helping to protect the nation.
Hill recalled that as he grew older and prepared to leave Texas, cotton field workers began getting both June 19 and July 4 as holidays.
But as a shift worker, he's had to work many times on June 19, he noted.
Last year, Congress made Juneteenth a federal holiday to commemorate emancipation. Hill hopes that will entice African Americans to celebrate freedom, as well as their culture, to the fullest.
"We must always cherish our freedoms," working together for a better future while remembering those who sacrificed their lives to help keep us free, said Clarke County Board of Supervisors Chairman David Weiss, who gave a brief speech during Saturday's observance.
"Together We Rise" was its theme.
Three local nonprofits — the Josephine School Community Museum, Josephine Improvement Association (JIA) and Clarke County Training School & Johnson-Williams High School Reunion Association — organized the day-long event. It featured educational programs, guest speakers, entertainment, food and children's activities.
"I love it," said Sharon Williams-Harris of Winchester as she sampled skin care products on sale at a kiosk. "It's way past due."
Because June 19 fell on a Sunday this year, the public holiday is being celebrated today. However, event organizers decided to hold it Saturday in hopes of attracting a larger crowd.
John Hudson, the retired president of the Bank of Clarke County, is glad Juneteenth is now a holiday. But he said the federal government did "a less than admirable job" making it a holiday.
He recalled never having heard of Juneteenth until about six years ago when he met the author of a children's book about it.
African Americans' contributions to Clarke County's history haven't been fully recognized for "far too long," Hudson said. But he believes "things are becoming more clear" as time progresses, he said.
Large crowds filled the fairgrounds all day. They included people of various races and ethnicities. The afternoon crowd comprised almost as many white people as it did people of color.
Michelle Marino of Berryville said she believes the mix of people was due to Berryville/Clarke County being "a great community of people who come together" to support each other.
Yet race relations are nowhere near perfect, Lillian Turner-Paige observed.
Turner-Paige, of Winchester, noted that she loves all people, regardless of their skin colors.
Yet "black people haven't arrived so much that other people love us as much as we love them," she said.
Ultimately, "it's up to the individual" to decide that all people are worthy of love and respect, she added.
I love the whole concept of Juneteenth. It celebrates the abolition of slavery; it celebrates the great American ideals "liberty and justice for all"; it celebrates the self-evident truths that "all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness."
What's not to like?
