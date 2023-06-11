The Winchester area NAACP and the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley invite you to their second Juneteenth celebration on Sunday.
All are welcome to the Emancipation Day event featuring music, food and fun activities for all ages. It’s set to take place from noon to 6 p.m. at the MSV, 901 Amherst St., Winchester. Admission is free.
On Saturday, from noon to 8 p.m., a Juneteenth celebration will be hosted at the Clarke County Fairgrounds, 890 W. Main St., Berryville, featuring live entertainment, exhibits, vendors and food. It is being organized by the Josephine School Community Museum, Josephine Improvement Association and the Clarke County Technical School-Johnson-Williams High School Reunion Association. This is the second year for the event, which is free to attend. (Read more about that event this week.)
Juneteenth is a federal holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. It was established as a federal holiday in 2021. Juneteenth blends "June" and "nineteenth" in reference to June 19, 1866, when the last enslaved Americans in Galveston, Texas, were informed of the Emancipation Proclamation issued by President Abraham Lincoln about 2½ years earlier.
Local NAACP President Michael Faison says that while there will be opportunities to reflect on the past and learn more about emancipation and African American contributions to life in the Shenandoah Valley at the event at the MSV, the goal is to bring everyone from all walks of life together to appreciate freedom.
The bulk of the day will feature outdoor action and pure celebration. But, Faison says the MSV will be open free of charge so that people can experience the MSV’s exhibit, "Contributions: African Americans in the Shenandoah Valley," which opened in January of 2022 and runs until March 2024. It features art, objects and documents that tell a story about 300 years-plus of African American experience and influence in the Shenandoah Valley. Included in the exhibit is material culture related to those people who faced enslavement, fought for freedoms and found success. More than three dozen individuals’ experiences from 1700 to today are highlighted.
Those venturing inside can also meet Janelle Washington. The visual artist specializes in paper-cutting and silhouettes. She plans to demonstrate paper-cutting and interact with celebrants inside the museum.
Washington won the Caldecott Medal in 2022 for her picture book, "Choosing Brave: How Mamie Till-Mobley and Emmett Till Sparked the Civil Rights Movement." It tells the story of Mamie Till-Mobley. Mamie’s son Emmett was brutally murdered in Mississippi in a racially motivated attack in 1955 when he was 14 years old.
Inclusivity is at the heart of the Juneteenth celebration. Keynote speaker B.K. Fulton will talk about his commitment to buoying others when he addresses the crowd midday. Fulton is a film and media entrepreneur and award-winning author. He is known for founding Soulidify Productions, an investment company that supports inclusive narratives in media. Fulton is also a principal in another multi-million-dollar, inclusivity-based investment company called Winner’s Circle Ventures.
The atmosphere outdoors should be lively. “Last year we expected about 500 people and we had more than 1,200 people show up,” Faison says. Juneteenth committee member Andy Gyurisin says the group anticipates a good turn out this year and that they have added food and activities to please people of all ages.
The band Souled Out will bring its brand of funk, soul and dance music to the crowd. “It’s a perfect fit for a celebration. They were with us last year and we are excited to have them back this year,” he says. “Souled Out always brings in a diverse crowd. They brought people to Juneteenth last year who had never been to the museum before. Folks just loved the band."
African drummer and marimba player Jona Masiya will evoke another vibe with his style. Masiya, who is originally from Zimbabwe, plays the Djembe drum, Ngoma, Marimba and Nyunga Mbira. If you have no idea what any of those instruments are, you’ll be in good hands. Masiya is an educator who is used to answering questions. He currently teaches in Loudoun County and previously led an African ensemble at Shenandoah University.
Plan to eat at Juneteenth. Gyurisin says food trucks will have a variety of food available for purchase. He says the committee realized last year’s Juneteenth became a very big family event, so this year they’ve “added ice cream and some additional kid friendly food.” Faison notes that Island Delight will be there offering Caribbean fare and other vendors in the line-up will provide the variety that the Juneteenth crowd craves.
The local NAACP Youth Chapter has organized a bounce house and other activities geared toward children. This is the biggest event the local NAACP does annually, according to Faison. So, he is happy to see the chapter’s youth get involved.
In addition, Faison notes how important support from sponsors has been to planning and pulling off a successful event. Gyurisin agrees. He says that in addition to several sponsors who returned from last year, Juneteenth has picked up a few more.
This year’s sponsors are Valley Health, First Bank, John Copenhaver and Marsha Childs, Terese and Mark Merrill, Shenandoah University, Laurel Ridge Community College, MSV, American Woodmark, Navy Federal Credit Union and The Adams Companies. Anyone who is interested in getting involved with the NAACP throughout the year, or helping out with this year’s or next year’s Juneteenth, can email naacpwinchesterarea@gmail.com.
“The point of putting on Juneteenth Celebration is to mingle and have fun. That’s our focus,” Gyurisin says. “Juneteenth is truly a celebration. We want people to come celebrate as a whole community,” Faison says. “We’ll be celebrating freedom. Freedom is the fabric of the foundation on which the U.S. is built.”
For more information about the Juneteenth celebration at the Clarke County Fairgrounds, visit https://juneteenth2023.myevent.com/.
