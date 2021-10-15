WINCHESTER — Christopher Columbus nearly sank Winchester's plans to make Indigenous Peoples' Day an official city holiday.
It happened Tuesday night during City Council's business meeting. The panel was scheduled to decide whether Juneteenth should become Winchester's 14th local government holiday, meaning that city offices would be closed and most city employees would get the day off with pay on June 19 of each year, but Councilor Evan Clark threw a last-minute wrench into the works.
Clark said council should also take the opportunity to remove Columbus Day from the city's calendar and replace it with Indigenous Peoples' Day.
Columbus Day is a city, state and federal holiday held on the second Monday of each October to mark Christopher Columbus' discovery of America in 1492. In recent years, however, some have questioned whether Columbus should be celebrated. Historical evidence shows he was not the first European to land in America, and he enslaved, abused and brought diseases to the native inhabitants of every territory he explored. Research also indicates that, for centuries, Native Americans were improperly referred to as Indians because Columbus gave them that designation after believing he had landed in South Asia rather than North America.
"What we were taught in elementary school is patently not true," said Clark, a former history teacher. "Christopher Columbus was a genocidal maniac who governed over Hispaniola [Haiti] and oversaw the massacre and enslavement of thousands of people. He is a terrible person and in no way should he be honored."
Nationwide, Columbus Day has been gradually replaced with an observance of Indigenous Peoples' Day, an annual event that celebrates Native Americans and their histories and culture. President Joe Biden signed a proclamation last week officially making Indigenous Peoples' Day a federal holiday, but he did not change Columbus Day's status as a federal holiday. Both holidays will be observed on the second Monday of each October.
Winchester tends to observe all state and federal holidays but is not obligated to do so. In order for a holiday to be added to or removed from the city's calendar, City Council must approve it.
On Tuesday, as council prepared to decide whether to add Juneteenth to the calendar, Clark suggested killing two birds with one stone by eliminating Columbus Day with the same vote.
"I would strongly encourage my fellow councilors to help me be leaders and not followers and remove Columbus Day from our city holidays," Clark said. "Hopefully other jurisdictions will follow that same lead."
Clark made a formal motion to approve Juneteenth but attached a rider stating Columbus Day would no longer be observed by the local government.
The reaction was not what he expected.
Councilor Corey Sullivan said Winchester stopped observing Columbus Day several years ago and now celebrates Indigenous Peoples' Day. The only place Columbus Day is even mentioned as a city holiday is within Winchester's Comprehensive Employee Management System, which serves as an employee handbook for all city workers.
Mayor David Smith seemed especially disturbed by Clark's request.
"We are moving forward with celebrating Juneteenth and, in the same breath, you bring up Columbus Day," Smith said.
Juneteenth, a state and federal holiday celebrated each year on June 19, is a commemoration of the emancipation of slaves in America. Smith said it should be adopted as a city holiday under its own merits and should not be blended into a motion mentioning a separate holiday that honors a man who enslaved people.
"I take issue with that personally," Smith said to Clark. "I don't want this [Juneteenth] to be diminished by Columbus Day. ... I would have asked that the recommendation for Columbus Day be sent to staff and dealt with there, or maybe be brought up with another item."
Councilors Les Veach and Judy McKiernan voted against Clark's motion — not because they opposed Juneteenth, but because of the way Columbus Day became tied into the decision. The remaining seven councilors supported the measure, which means Juneteenth has been added as a city holiday each June 19 and Indigenous Peoples' Day will be observed on the second Monday of each October rather than Columbus Day.
The boards of supervisors in Frederick and Clarke counties voted earlier this year to automatically observe all state and federal holidays, making Juneteenth an official holiday in those jurisdictions. The towns of Middletown, Stephens City and Berryville also follow the state holiday calendar, so those localities observe Juneteenth as well.
Attending Tuesday night’s City Council meeting in Rouss City Hall were Mayor and council President David Smith, Vice President Kim Herbstritt, Vice Mayor John Hill and members Evan Clark, Corey Sullivan, Phillip Milstead, Richard Bell, Judy McKiernan and Les Veach.
