WINCHESTER — After rain washed away its first two chances to celebrate Juneteenth, Fremont Street Nursery finally caught a break from Mother Nature Friday and was able to observe America's newest federal holiday, as well as one of its oldest.
"We don't give up," said Freda Roberson, the nursery's executive director for 28 years. "Both holidays are worth being honored."
In addition to Juneteenth, a celebration of the emancipation of Black people that became a federal holiday in 2021, Fremont Street Nursery also observed Independence Day, which, along with Christmas, Thanksgiving and New Year's Day, was among the first four federal holidays created by Congress in 1870.
For the preschoolers at Fremont Street Nursery, Juneteenth can be hard to comprehend. Most are far too young to understand there was a time in this country when Black people could be bought and sold, or that messages could not be delivered instantaneously because there was no email, Internet or telephone service.
But Roberson said her students understand Juneteenth more than you may think because her staff has done a great job explaining the holiday's significance.
"We start off by reading books," she said. "We've had alumni come in and talk about the past, and we've also had authors. ... We tell them that a long time ago, this experience happened. We don't get into all the details, but we let them know Juneteenth is a day of freedom, a day of celebration because all races are considered equal."
One of the older kids helping out with Friday's Juneteenth celebration, 12-year-old Gustavo of Winchester, was asked to explain Juneteenth. He promptly answered that it's a celebration of "Black people being freed in Texas."
Gustavo was correct. Juneteenth originated from an event on June 19, 1865, when the approximately 250,000 enslaved African Americans in Texas were informed that President Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation abolishing slavery in the United States had gone into effect nearly two-and-a-half years earlier. Slaves in Texas were the last people in the country to hear the news because of the time it took for U.S. soldiers to reach the state and enforce Reconstruction and emancipation policies following the end of the Civil War on April 9, 1865.
Fremont Street Nursery originally intended to celebrate Juneteenth on June 16, three days before the official holiday, but festivities had to be postponed due to stormy weather. The second attempt on June 23 also experienced a rain delay, so Roberson pushed the event back to July 7. Since that was three days after the Fourth of July, it became a celebration of both Juneteenth and Independence Day.
While there was no rain during Friday's event at Fremont Street Nursery, located at 533 Fremont St. in Winchester, the weather was far from ideal. The heat and humidity were so pervasive that Roberson joked she might melt like ice cream.
The dozens of nursery students and adults in attendance didn't seem to mind, though. There were plenty of cold drinks for everyone, and the aroma of hot dogs cooking on a Weber grill was enticing enough to distract everyone from temperatures in the mid-80s.
The lunch that was served to attendees was provided by Strasburg-based First Bank, whose employees also handled the cooking. Bank President and COO Dennis Dysart surprised the nursery's staff and students by announcing the new Weber grill that had been brought in for Friday's cookout would be left behind as a gift to the preschool.
"It's fun to see all these bright, young men and women and their energy," Dysart said.
Another gift was provided by the McLeod family of Winchester, which surprised Roberson with a $1,500 donation to the nursery.
Perhaps the highlight of Friday's celebration was the honoring of 25-year Fremont Street Nursery staff member Carletta Cary, who spent two years teaching at the preschool before leaving around 1970, then returned as head cook 23 years ago.
"I know they get love at home, but I love them also," Cary said about the children in her care. "I have a passion for children learning about different foods. I've even had children ask me, 'When are you going to make more spinach?'"
Musician Marta Suzba, who led several Fremont students in an endearing performance of "He's Got the Whole World in His Hands," said Winchester is blessed to have Cary, Roberson and the rest of the staff at Fremont Street Nursery.
"They make sure kids are ready to learn by the time they get to kindergarten, and that's so important," Suzba said.
Fremont Street Nursery, which opened in 1943, is the oldest licensed childcare facility in Winchester. It serves children ages 6 weeks to 12 years, many of whom come from low-income and/or single-parent homes, and offers sliding tuition fees based on each family’s income. To learn more, visit fremontstreetnursery.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.