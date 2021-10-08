WINCHESTER — The city's Finance Committee has recommended that Juneteenth be recognized by Winchester as an official government holiday.
Juneteenth is held each year on June 19 to celebrate the emancipation of Black slaves in the United States. On June 19, 1865, Union Army Gen. Gordon Granger proclaimed freedom for all slaves in Texas, which was the last Confederate state to have institutional slavery.
In 1980, Texas became the first state in the nation to formally recognize Juneteenth as a holiday.
The Virginia General Assembly voted in October to make Juneteenth a state holiday, and the U.S. government made it a federal holiday on June 17.
Winchester's local government tends to follow the leads of the state and federal governments when it comes to observing holidays, but it is not bound to do so. In order for Juneteenth to become an official city holiday that includes the closing of city facilities and services each June 19, City Council has to approve the change.
Paula Nofsinger, Winchester's human resources director, told the Finance Committee at its meeting on Tuesday that a one-day shutdown of city government would cost approximately $30,000, with a large chunk of that money used to give full-time city employees a day off with pay.
The committee voted unanimously to recommend approval of the new holiday. City Council could discuss the issue as early as this Tuesday during a work session in Rouss City Hall.
If approved, Juneteenth would become Winchester's 14th city holiday. The others are New Year's Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Presidents Day, the Friday of Shenandoah Apple Blossom Blossom weekend, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Indigenous Peoples' Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving, the day after Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
The Frederick County Board of Supervisors voted in April to automatically observe all state and federal holidays, making Juneteenth an official county holiday. The towns of Middletown, Stephens City and Berryville also follow the state holiday calendar, so those localities observe Juneteenth as well. To date, the Clarke County Board of Supervisors has not passed any resolution formally recognizing Juneteenth.
Attending Tuesday's Winchester Finance Committee meeting in Rouss City Hall were Mayor and committee Chairman David Smith and members Richard Bell and Judy McKiernan.
