WINCHESTER — Accused of shooting himself and a 17-year-old boy last year, Donnie Stephen Eric Johnson decided against testifying in the second day of his trial in Frederick Circuit Court on Tuesday.
But jurors still heard incriminating statements he made on police body camera footage at Winchester Medical Center after being hospitalized shortly after the shooting on June 28, 2020. While being treated for a wound to his right leg, Johnson was questioned by Deputy Nicholas H. Dempsey of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. Johnson said he’d agreed to sell eutylone — a synthetic stimulant similar to the designer drug MDMA — to Daniel Scott Simmons, a man prosecutors said he met on Snapchat. He said a small amount of drugs found in his sock at the hospital by a nurse was MDMA, also known as Ecstasy or Molly
After putting a book bag containing the drugs in the trunk of the car driven by Simmons’ girlfriend, Johnson said he was attacked by Simmons and the 17-year-old. While on his back, Johnson said he pulled a .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol from his waistband and fired in self defense.
“I fired three shots,” a tearful Johnson said in the footage as he grimaced in pain. “I aimed for the legs because I didn’t want to kill him.”
Johnson said he’d fired after hearing a gun being cocked.
But the 17-year-old testified the only gun he saw was Johnson’s. The teen said Simmons, who didn’t testify, told him he planned to rob Johnson when the boy got in the car in West Virginia, but the boy said he didn’t take part in the attack. The boy said he was outside the car scrolling Facebook on his phone when he saw Simmons punch Johnson and knock him to the ground.
The shooting occurred outside the home where Johnson was living in the 1200 block of Amy Avenue in the Arcadia Crossings Mobile Home Park off Berryville Avenue. The third shot hit the front door of the home next door.
The boy said Simmons got on top of Johnson and struck him two or three more times as the boy screamed at Simmons to stop. The boy said he then heard a gunshot and tried to get in the car when he was hit by a second shot.
“I felt something like water running down my leg,” he said. “Then I looked down and saw blood.”
After being hospitalized, the boy initially said he was a drive-by shooting victim before admitting being wounded in a drug ripoff. He said he hadn’t wanted to get in trouble, but his mother, who was with him when he was interviewed by deputies at the Berkeley Medical Center in Martinsburg, West Virginia, told him to be honest.
After the prosecution rested its case, defense attorney Louis T. Campola asked Judge Alexander R. Iden to dismiss the charges. He contended there was no proof the drugs — which included marijuana plants found in the house — belonged to Johnson and that Johnson fired in self defense.
“The guy just got sucker punched and he’s on the ground getting hit by some stranger,” Campola said. “They were tussling for the gun. It wasn’t reckless. It was heat-of-passion.”
Iden dismissed a manufacturing marijuana charge against Johnson, citing a lack of evidence. He modified an aggravated malicious wounding charge to malicious wounding, saying the boy’s wound wasn’t serious enough to fit the legal definition of aggravated malicious wounding.
Besides malicious wounding, Johnson is accused of attempted malicious wounding, shooting at or into a building, reckless use of a firearm, two counts of use of a firearm in a felony and single counts of possession of a gun while possessing a controlled substance and eutylone possession. Jurors are expected to begin deliberations today.
