WINCHESTER — Jury selection took place Wednesday in the first-degree murder trial of Adam Marcus Griffin, a 36-year-old Winchester resident accused of killing acquaintance Lorenzo Cole Wheeler more than two years ago.
Wheeler, 30, was shot to death on June 30, 2020, outside a home at 312 N. Kent St. in Winchester. Two days later, on July 2, 2020, the Winchester Police Department identified Griffin as the prime suspect in the case and arrested him on a charge of being a violent felon in possession of a firearm.
Winchester Police Investigator Marti Ivins testified last week during a preliminary hearing in Winchester Circuit Court that the firearm charge was not connected to Wheeler's alleged murder. Prosecutors dismissed that charge on Dec. 1, 2020, which was two weeks after Griffin was formally indicted by a Winchester Circuit Court grand jury for three charges directly related to Wheeler's death: First-degree murder, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and being a violent felon in possession of a firearm.
Griffin is also charged with solicitation of murder. That count stems from his alleged attempt to persuade another person to kill a potential witness in his case sometime between July 1 and Sept. 30, 2020, when Griffin was in custody at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center in Frederick County.
On Wednesday, a total of 80 prospective jurors for Griffin's trial were called to Winchester Circuit Court and asked an array of questions to determine if they were impartial and could render a fair verdict. Some of the questions sought potential jurists' opinions about guns, the veracity of eyewitness testimony in criminal cases and whether they would be comfortable convicting a man of crimes that could send him to prison for the rest of his life.
Throughout the day, some prospective jurists were disqualified based on their responses to questions from prosecutors and defense attorneys. For example, one man said he would have a hard time finding a person guilty if a murder weapon was never recovered, and another said she had followed media reports regarding Griffin's case and had already formed an opinion regarding his guilt or innocence.
Other potential jurors were excused because they were either friends with or related to people involved in the case. Additionally, one woman was sent home after the court learned she had recently moved to Bunker Hill, West Virginia, and was no longer a resident of Winchester.
By Wednesday evening, Winchester Circuit Court Judge Brian M. Madden was expected to select 12 jury members and three alternates to render a verdict in Griffin's trial, which is scheduled to start Monday morning and last five days.
Griffin is being held without bond at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center, where he has been an inmate since July 3, 2020.
