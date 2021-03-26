WINCHESTER — The first jury trial at the Joint Judicial Center since the coronavirus was declared a pandemic a year ago wasn't an open and shut case on Thursday.
The Frederick County Circuit Court courtroom was closed to spectators who had to watch the proceedings by video from a nearby courtroom. Inside the courtroom, jurors sat in the gallery and socially distanced instead of sitting in the jury box. Tape on the benches was spaced six feet apart to guide them on where to sit. To allow for distancing, jury selection was done three miles away at the Frederick County Public Safety Building. Jurors then drove to the courthouse at 5 N. Kent St.
Everyone wore masks during the trial except to identify people and to ensure they were heard clearly. Masks have been required in the courthouse since the pandemic was declared except for people with medical conditions. A speaker and microphones were on hand so attorneys could be clearly heard by jurors.
Pre-pandemic, sidebar discussions between the judge and attorneys were done around the judge with white noise playing so jurors couldn't hear them. But due to the need to socially distance, jurors had to leave the courtroom during sidebars, which were done with attorneys at least six feet away from Judge Alexander R. Iden.
Criminal jury trials nationally and in Virginia are rare. Just 3% of federal cases go to trial, according to the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers. In Virginia, just 1.3% of cases go to trial, according to the Virginia Sentencing Commission. About 90% of cases are decided in plea bargains and the remainder in bench trials.
But the pandemic has delayed the few cases that go to jury trials. Virginia were postponed jury trials statewide on June 29 after the pandemic was declared on March 13 of last year. Since then, many Virginia courts have resumed trials, but Thursday's was the first local one.
The last jury trial in Frederick County was on March 6 of last year. Winchester Circuit Court's last trial was on July 19, 2019. The next one is scheduled for April 7. The last trial in Clarke County Circuit Court ended on Feb. 6 of last year. The next one is scheduled on May 3.
Thursday's trial in Frederick County Circuit Court involved just $11.24 worth of breakfast burritos that defendant Javon Malique Johnson was accused of stealing from the Sheetz at 1574 Martinsburg Pike (U.S. 11) on Aug. 27. But a conviction would've been costly for Johnson. He was charged with the third or subsequent offense of larceny, a felony. In addition to potential jail time for the theft, the 27-year-old Winchester resident faced up to 12 years imprisonment on probation revocations in Winchester Circuit Court.
Thomas M. Kersey, a county assistant commonwealth's attorney, told jurors in closing arguments it was a simple case. He noted Johnson was seen on surveillance video walking out with three bags of food instead of just the two he paid for. The burritos had been ordered by another customer.
However, defense attorney Jason Ransom argued there was reasonable doubt. Johnson had ordered cheesy bacon bites, two chicken sandwiches, a burger and fries. Ransom said it was reasonable to assume the order was in three bags, and he noted that neither deputies or Sheetz employees looked in the third bag before after Johnson was arrested. "Where's the burrito, judge?" Ransom asked.
Ransom argued that it was nonsensical for Johnson to steal, despite his prior larceny convictions. Johnson had paid $20 for his food and was carrying $1,300. Ransom contended that although his client was a convicted thief, he wasn't a liar. Johnson's past cases involved plea bargains.
"He has a checkered past but has always fessed up when he did it," Ransom said. "It makes no sense whatsoever he did this intentionally."
The six-man, six-woman jury needed just 30 minutes to acquit Johnson. He wiped away tears as the verdict was read and shook the hand of Jonathan Silvester, Ransom's co-counsel.
"Thank you for participating in our first COVID trial and for coming out in a pandemic," Iden told jurors before dismissing them.
