FRONT ROYAL — A civil jury on Thursday ruled that a businessman who failed to build a facility and create hundreds of jobs as promised owes the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority almost $12 million in damages.
The Warren County Circuit Court jury found in favor of the EDA for most of the authority’s claims against Truc V. “Curt” Tran and his company, ITFederal LLC. Jurors awarded $11,919,313 to the EDA. The jury deliberated for five hours before reaching a verdict on the sixth day of the trial.
Cullen D. Seltzer, Karissa T. Kaseorg and L. Lee Byrd, with the Sands Anderson law firm, represented the EDA. Gregory J. Melus, with Tully Rinckey, represented Tran and ITFederal. Judge Bruce D. Albertson presided over the trial. Albertson said he would withhold ruling on the jury’s decision to give the defense time to file a motion to set aside the verdict.
The EDA lawsuit — filed in late March 2019 and amended that October — accused the authority’s former executive director Jennifer R. McDonald of taking the agency’s money without permission to conduct schemes for her own financial gain. The lawsuit named more than a dozen co-defendants who the EDA accused of conspiring with McDonald from 2014-2018. The EDA board forced her to resign in December 2018. McDonald has since been released from the lawsuit through an agreement in which she agrees to pay the EDA $9 million but does not admit wrongdoing.
The lawsuit names Tran and ITFederal as defendants. Tran and ITFederal promised almost seven years ago to build a cloud-based data center on a 30-acre parcel in the former Avtex Fibers site owned by the EDA, according to information presented to the jury and from witness testimony. The company promised to create 600 jobs at the former Superfund site. Tran portrayed the initiative as a project funded through the U.S. Citizen and Immigration Services EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program.
However, as the EDA pointed out, in the seven years since then-U.S. Rep. Bob Goodlatte announced the economic development project, ITFederal has constructed only an unusable building a third of the size originally promised. In failing to meet construction targets listed in documents approved by the EDA in 2015, Tran and ITFederal defaulted on a $10 million loan for the project, according to the plaintiff. Evidence and testimony revealed that Tran did not need the $10 million but that Goodlatte pushed the EDA to make the loan as a show of the authority’s interest in attracting economic development. The EDA expected Tran to repay the loan within a few months, although the terms stated it was a 30-year loan, according to evidence at trial.
Although Tran has repaid more than $1 million of the $10 million loan, the EDA argued he was still in breach of contract for failing to meet the construction targets.
The jury stopped short of finding that Tran or his company defrauded the EDA or conspired with others to take money from the authority. Jurors also did not find in favor of the EDA on its claim of statutory conspiracy.
In trying to prove its conspiracy claim, the EDA presented an email sent from McDonald to Tran on the eve of her termination, in which she tells him they needed to meet to get their story straight.
Specifically, the jury found in favor of the EDA on its claims against Tran of unjust enrichment; conversion (a civil term similar to theft in criminal law); and ultra vires (a term that means any transaction made without authority is void). The jury awarded the EDA $1,499,986 in compensatory damages plus interest from March 2019.
In the separate claims against ITFederal, jurors found in favor of the EDA for unjust enrichment, conversion and ultra vires. The jury also found in favor of the EDA for its two claims of breach of contract against ITFederal. Jurors awarded the EDA $10,419,327.
Also in the lawsuit, the EDA claims that McDonald gave $1.5 million in authority money to Tran — funds she disguised as a grant from the Virginia Economic Development Authority awarded for the project. However, the plaintiff’s evidence showed the VEDP did not award the money to EDA nor had Tran applied for the grant.
Tran’s attorney tried to steer the blame to McDonald and the EDA’s board of directors at the time, claiming that McDonald made his client a patsy for her schemes. Tran, who testified on his own behalf, also blamed other people and entities including the town of Front Royal for the project not moving forward. Melus argued that the EDA board failed to keep McDonald in check and monitor the authority’s finances and that the EDA bears the blame.
Former EDA board members Ron Llewellyn and L. Greg Drescher each testified that they believed McDonald as she represented information to them and their colleagues about Tran and ITFederal.
Tran and ITFederal had filed a counterclaim against the EDA claiming that the authority breached its contract by failing to disclose that the site contained storm-drain pipes and other debris underground not removed during remediation as well as a chemical substance. EDA attorneys argued that the substance was found to be not hazardous and that it took ITFederal’s contractor eight days to remove the debris and pipes and fill in the hole.
The EDA board of directors sold a 30-acre vacant lot, valued at $2 million, on the Avtex site to Tran and ITFederal for $1, on the condition that Tran develop the property as promised. The agreement required that Tran either pay the EDA for the lot or return the property if he did not develop the property.
Evidence showed that Tran and ITFederal entered into an agreement with the EDA in September 2015 to build a 28,500-square-foot building on the 30-acre lot or spend at least $5 million of his own money on the project by September 2019. The plaintiff also loaned $10 million to the defendant with the same conditions, evidence showed.
The EDA had sought $11,919,313 in compensatory damages from Tran and ITFederal: $2 million for the breach of contract and fraud related to his failure to develop the site; $8,419,327 for defaulting on a $10 million loan from the authority; and $1,499,986 he received from the EDA disguised as a non-existent state grant.
