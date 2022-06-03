WINCHESTER — The idea that a woman would try to burn down her house to frame the father of her son in a custody dispute might seem farfetched, but it was plausible to at least one Frederick Circuit Court juror.
On Friday, a mistrial was declared in the attempted arson trial of Blake Adam Donaldson after the seven-man, five-woman jury remained deadlocked after deliberating 4¼ hours. After 3½ hours of deliberations, the jury foreman sent Judge William Warner Eldridge a note saying jurors had voted three times, but couldn't unanimously agree. Eldridge then read them an Allen Charge — a jury instruction asking them to continue deliberating to reach consensus "if you can do so without violating your individual judgment and conscience" — and sent them back to the jury room. But 45 minutes later, the foreman said they remained deadlocked.
"We have again considered all the evidence," Eldridge said, reading the foreman's note. "A unanimous vote is not possible."
Donaldson admitted to being at Alisha Lanette White's Frederick County home around midnight on July 19, shortly before Sheriff's Office deputies discovered and extinguished a small fire under the deck of the house with a garden hose. White had called 911 at 12:17 a.m. to complain that Donaldson was pounding on the door and windows and demanding to be let in to see their then 3-year-old son. White had promised to let him see the boy on July 18, but was unable make good because her father, who has since died, was hospitalized in the intensive care unit that day.
In a phone call White recorded at 12:12 a.m. on July 19, an enraged Donaldson cursed and threatened her, saying he would take her to court to regain custody of the boy.
"I got my civil rights back. I have a legal right to carry a gun! Did you know that?" he told her. "Who the (expletive) do you think you are? (Expletive) you!"
Testifying Friday, the 41-year-old Donaldson, who has been convicted of 21 felonies — including perjury — and 15 misdemeanors admitted lying about having his gun rights restored. He said the lie was not a threat, but to make White feel safe, because he was afraid there was an intruder in or around her house.
Donaldson was also caught in a lie about his whereabouts after the fire. In a voicemail to White shortly after the fire, Donaldson said he was home and asked why police were there. But on the stand, he admitted he stayed at a friend's home in April and then spent the next week at another friend's house. He said he knew police were at his home because he went online to check security cameras at the residence.
Donaldson said he perjured himself in a criminal complaint in 2019. In the complaint to a magistrate, he wrote that White's husband had texted him gun-related threats, but on Friday he admitted the husband hadn't texted him. He claimed the texts were from White and he perjured himself to protect her. "I don't believe my past should prejudice my future," Donaldson said about his criminal record, which includes convictions for assaulting a police officer, breaking and entering, eluding police, grand larceny, making a false statement on a firearms form and obstruction of justice.
Donaldson said his rage was fueled by concern for his son, who he contended was being neglected and exposed to drug use.
"I wanted to do a welfare check on my son," Donaldson told a skeptical Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Andrew M. Robbins. "I just wanted to see that he was alright."
Robbins noted Donaldson could've called police rather than going to the home and said Donaldson didn't go home because he knew he would likely be arrested and charged with starting the fire. Robbins told jurors it was "logistically impossible" for White to have left the house and started the fire while on the phone with a 911 dispatcher. He said the fear she showed in police body camera footage was genuine. "Do you think she's that good of an actress? Nobody is," Robbins said.
Robbins also tried to use Donaldson's words against him, replaying the call to White, and a recorded call Donaldson made at 10:39 p.m. on July 18 in which he berated and threatened his former girlfriend. Robbins said the unhinged man on the phone is the real Donaldson, not the contrite man who testified on Friday.
"He's crude, arrogant, condescending, harassing and threatening," he said. "Is that consistent with a guy who would set a fire under the deck to scare the bejesus out of you? Yes, it is."
Defense attorney Jason Ransom countered that Donaldson was the victim. He said White was manipulative and deceptive. He cited inconsistencies in the timeline she gave of events in her testimony on Thursday compared to a preliminary hearing for Donaldson and in statements to police after the fire. He noted White lied at the hearing by not disclosing her two shoplifting convictions, lied to Donaldson about security cameras at the house working, and was evasive when Ransom asked her why she was prescribed methadone, a synthetic drug typically used by recovering heroin addicts.
"She controlled that visitation with an iron fist," Ransom said. "She used that recording to set him up. She can act pretty darn good."
Ransom said Donaldson, who described himself in the recorded call to White as a "smart mother (expletive)," loved his son too much to set the house on fire with the boy in it.
"He's fighting for his freedom," Ransom said. "He's fighting to be the father of [the boy]."
Donaldson remains jailed on a probation violation related to alleged cocaine use and is due back in court on Tuesday when a new trial date on the arson charge is expected to be set. Several jurors refused to comment to The Winchester Star on their deliberations after the trial.
