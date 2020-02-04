BERRYVILLE — Murder suspect Blake Anthony Munk could learn his fate today.
A four-man, eight-woman jury began deliberating his case on Monday evening. Deliberations began about 6 p.m. after five days of testimony in Clarke County Circuit Court.
Munk, 33, of Baltimore, is one of four people accused of killing 48-year-old William Todd Anderson in a drug-related robbery in his Bluemont home on March 26, 2017. Anderson was an addict, mid-level drug dealer and police informant.
In November, a jury recommended a life sentence for first-degree murder for Michael Ivory Curry, 33, of Summit Point, West Virginia. Curry, who is scheduled to be sentenced on March 2, struck Anderson in the head with the butt of a semi-automatic rifle after the robbery, causing Anderson to die a few hours later from bleeding on the brain.
The cases against William Edward Freeman Jr., 27, of Berryville, and Toi Latoria Marshall, Munk’s ex-girlfriend and the alleged getaway driver, are pending. Also pending are the cases against Joseph Paul Marshall, who is Toi Marshall’s cousin, and William Scott Smallwood.
Joseph Marshall, a fugitive, has been charged with soliciting a crime for allegedly putting Munk and Curry in contact with Smallwood to rob Anderson.
Smallwood, 44, of Berryville, has been charged with armed burglary and robbery. He implicated Munk and Curry on Thursday, but he said he backed out of the heist and never gave them. Anderson’s address.
Freeman, Curry’s cousin, testified on Friday that he knew where Anderson lived because he’d done landscaping at the home. He said he reluctantly took part in the robbery after Munk threatened to beat him if he didn’t cooperate. Toi Marshall also implicated Munk on Friday, although she said Freeman was a willing participant.
In closing arguments, Manheimer said the crack cocaine that Anderson smoked after the robbery caused the bleeding on the brain that killed him. He also said Munk didn’t participate in the crime and that police pursued him as a suspect due to preconceived notions about his extensive criminal record.
Manheimer said Smallwood identified Munk despite only meeting Munk once in a car while Munk was wearing a hoodie and sitting in the front seat. He said Smallwood only identified Munk after being shown a photo by police and was predisposed to identify Munk in hopes of getting leniency. Manheimer said hopes of leniency also motivated Freeman and Toi Marshall.
“He’s going to do whatever he can to protect himself and point the finger at Blake Munk,” Manheimer said of Freeman. “He’s trying to minimize his own exposure because that’s what’s best for William Freeman.”
Manheimer said the testimony of Toi Marshall, who couldn’t remember basic details such as what was said before and after the killing, was far too vague. He said she’s probably thought about the events before and after the killing every day since it occurred, considering the effect it’s had on her life.
“That was the day that changed everything,” Manheimer said. “She remembers everything that happened.”
Williams acknowledged that the case was complicated, with multiple suspects, phone records and surveillance video of people leaving and returning to Toi Marshall’s apartment before and after Anderson’s murder. Police said the two ounces of cocaine, 2½ pounds of marijuana and $2,000 in cash stolen from Anderson’s home were found in the apartment, as well as the guns used in the heist.
Williams compared the case to a jigsaw puzzle, but said it could be figured out even if every piece didn’t fit. She said Munk is legally guilty, even though Curry struck the fatal blow.
“Blake Munk was a willing participant in the robbery and in the murder,” she said. “Todd Anderson ended up in a body bag because of what Blake Munk did.”
