WINCHESTER — A Winchester Circuit Court jury is expected to begin deliberations today in the murder/solicitation of murder case involving a member of the Latin Kings street gang.
Adam Marcus “Loco” Griffin, 36, of the 900 block of North Braddock Street in Winchester, is charged with first-degree murder, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and being a violent felon in possession of a firearm. All of the counts stem from the June 30, 2020, shooting death of Griffin’s friend, 30-year-old Lorenzo Cole “Zo” Wheeler, in the 300 block of North Kent Street.
Griffin is also charged with solicitation of murder for allegedly trying to have a witness in the case, Erik “E” Carter of Winchester, killed because Griffin suspected he was cooperating with investigators.
Defense attorney Howard Manheimer has maintained throughout the trial, which began on Monday, that Carter is actually the person who killed Wheeler. He tried to flesh out that argument on Wednesday morning by repeatedly asking the lead investigator in the case, Winchester Police Detective Marti Ivins, to discuss conversations she conducted with numerous people, including a half-dozen inmates at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center, who may have provided information that could exonerate Griffin.
Each time Ivins was asked by Manheimer, she diligently combed through the voluminous interview notes she compiled during her 18-month investigation. That proved to be a time-consuming process that eventually led to a tense exchange in the courtroom.
Winchester Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Derek Aston said Manheimer should give Ivins print-outs of the interviews in question rather than making the detective search through her large box of investigation information.
As Aston was raising his objection, assistant defense attorney Matthew Kreitzer interrupted to object to Aston’s request. Judge Brian Madden bluntly told Kreitzer to sit down and let Aston finish.
When Aston wrapped up his comments, Kreitzer requested a bench conference with Madden and attorneys from both sides. They spoke with the judge for more than two minutes, but their conversation could not be heard because white noise was played over speakers in the courtroom’s gallery.
When the conference ended, Ivins continued her testimony and stated she never heard or saw anything that led her to suspect Carter as the culprit. She also noted that all the information provided by Carter regarding Griffin’s alleged involvement in Wheeler’s death checked out.
When Ivins — who was only the second witness called by the defense — finished her testimony, Manheimer requested a 90-minute recess.
“We have some pretty weighty issues to discuss with Mr. Griffin,” Manheimer said, leading to speculation in the courtroom that the defense needed to decide if Griffin should testify on his own behalf.
When the trial resumed at 12:40 p.m., Manheimer immediately said, “The defense rests.”
Madden sent the jurors home after advising them that closing arguments would take place this morning and jury deliberations would begin immediately afterward.
“We moved a lot quicker than any of us anticipated we would move,” Madden said about the unexpected wrap-up of a trial that was scheduled to last until Friday.
As the jury prepared to leave the courtroom, Madden said they may be “hopefully resolving the case tomorrow.”
If convicted of all four counts, Griffin faces a maximum sentence of life in prison. He continues to be held without bond in the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center.
