WINCHESTER — Nearly three years after Jerry Wayne Reid Jr. was shot to death in his Smithfield Avenue home, his killer has been convicted.
A four-man, eight-woman jury deliberated just over two hours in Winchester Circuit Court on Wednesday before convicting Edward Nathaniel Bell Jr. of first-degree murder in Reid’s Dec. 23, 2018, killing. Bell also was convicted of two counts of attempted robbery and single counts of armed burglary, conspiracy to commit breaking and entering and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.
The 24-year-old Bell, of the 800 block of South Cameron Street, faces up to life imprisonment at his sentencing on Jan. 21.
Bell is the son of Edward Nathaniel Bell, who was executed in 2009 for killing Winchester police Sgt. Ricky Lee Timbrook in 1999
The 9 mm semi-automatic pistol used to kill Reid was never found, there was no DNA from Bell at the crime scene — he wore a bandanna and gloves — and surveillance video of the robbers was too dark and grainy to identify them. Much of the prosecution’s case relied on the testimony of Bell’s sister and co-defendant Xavian E. Bell and co-defendant Rafael Sanchaez Lickey.
On Tuesday, Lickey testified he plotted the robbery. He had been in the Smithfield Avenue home because Amanda R. Grady, the manager at the restaurant where he worked, lived there. He said he noticed she had a large amount of cash related to a car purchase, and he knew she would be out of town on Dec. 23.
Lickey said he recruited Ronald Emmanuel Johnson to participate in the robbery, and Johnson contacted Bell. Johnson — who pleaded guilty to first-degree murder last year and was sentenced to 30 years — was dating Xavian Bell at the time. She testified on Tuesday to driving the three men to and from the home.
Lickey said he thought the home would be empty, but Reid, his guests Harry James Minter IV, Nathan D. Savasten and tenant Jason M. Sheen were there. After Johnson broke down the front door with Bell and Lickey following, Lickey said Reid confronted them before running to a second-floor bathroom and locking himself in. Lickey said Bell broke down the door and dragged Reid out, pointing the pistol at him and holding Reid by his dreadlocks as he dragged him down the hallway.
Lickey said Bell demanded to know where the money was and threatened to pull Reid’s dreadlocks off if he didn’t tell him. He said Reid begged for mercy, but Bell mocked him. Meanwhile, Lickey said he and Johnson ransacked Grady’s room, and Bell broke down the door to Reid’s room. Lickey said he heard a shot and then Bell told him and Johnson to flee the home.
As Johnson fled, Reid grabbed his legs and they tumbled down the stairs. Lickey said he kicked Reid in the face, but Reid wouldn’t let go of Johnson. At that point, Lickey said Bell told him and Johnson to move back and Bell shot Reid twice.
Police said Sheen couldn’t be found to testify, but Minter and Savasten verified parts of Lickey’s account on Wednesday. They said they had just smoked crack cocaine with Reid in his bedroom when the break-in occurred.
Minter and Savasten said they stayed in the bedroom after hearing the door being smashed, but Reid ran downstairs. While they were in the bedroom, they heard Reid screaming to one of the robbers.
“I heard Jerry say, ‘Come on man, it’s Christmas time!’” Minter testified. “The response was, ‘I don’t give a (expletive) about no (expletive) Christmas!’”
Minter said a large Black man wearing a bandanna then smashed in the door of Reid’s bedroom, but retreated when he saw that Minter was aiming a .357 Magnum revolver at him. Bell is substantially bigger than Lickey and Reid.
Minter, who had a concealed carry pistol permit, fired one shot through the smashed door. He and Savasten said they then heard running followed by two shots. They said when they went downstairs, they found the mortally-wounded Reid on his back at the bottom of the stairway
Savasten ran away, but Minter called 911 and rendered aid after putting the revolver in his car. Minter, who’s been charged with having a firearm while in possession of drugs, said prosecutors are considering leniency in exchange for his cooperation. Nonetheless, he said he would’ve testified anyway.
“I just want justice for Jerry,” said Minter. “He didn’t deserve to die.”
For his cooperation, Lickey, 19, will be released from juvenile prison when he turns 21 and have his sentence for first-degree murder suspended. Xavian Bell, 23, is also charged with first-degree murder. She will receive a suspended sentence and time served for her cooperation.
In a rambling closing argument, Bell’s court-appointed defense attorney, Louis T. Campola, implied that Bell and Lickey implicated Edward Bell in exchange for leniency and weren’t credible. He noted they lied to grand jury in 2019 when they denied involvement in the crime. Campola, who called no witnesses on behalf of Bell, added that a 9 mm magazine found in the basement of his client’s home could’ve belonged to someone other than Bell.
Heather D. Hovermale, acting commonwealth’s attorney, was methodical in her closing remarks. She repeatedly said commonsense would lead jurors to convict Bell.
Hovermale noted Lickey confessed before being told he would receive leniency and that he wouldn’t have admitted to kicking Reid in the face if he was concocting the story. She said surveillance video from a Smithfield Avenue auto repair shop where Xavian Bell parked her car during the robbery, and tire impressions taken from the lot that matched those on Xavian Bell’s car, verified her account of events.
Hovermale said Edward Bell probably disposed of the pistol, and the magazine found in the basement may not have been used in the killing, but pistol owners frequently have more than one ammunition clip for their guns. She said the fact that Bell demanded money from Reid and told Sheen to empty his pockets justified attempted robbery convictions. And his warning to Johnson and Lickey to move back before he shot Reid, a 40-year-old father of one, constituted premeditation necessary for a first-degree murder conviction.
“He took Jerry’s life with one shot to his chest and one shot to the stomach,” Hovermale said. “Give Jerry the justice he deserves.”
Two jurors interviewed by The Winchester Star after the verdict said they convicted based on the totality of the evidence against Bell, including the testimony of his co-defendants, the ammo clip, and the video.
“You have to take a look at it as a whole and that’s basically what we did,” said one of the jurors. “Opening arguments and closing arguments are a lot of fluff. We just tried to concentrate on the rule of law and any of the physical evidence and the testimony that was given.”
