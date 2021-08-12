WINCHESTER — The defense and prosecution agreed Quadell Alik Grimes was motivated by fear when he fatally shot Kevin Michael Riley on Oct. 28.
Attorney William “Ben” Mann VI told a Winchester Circuit Court jury in closing arguments Wednesday that his client feared for his life after he said Riley threatened to kill Grimes and appeared to be reaching for a gun. Mann said it didn’t matter that no gun was ever found on Riley. He cited Virginia self-defense laws that a person has a right to use deadly force if they have a reasonable belief that they are in “imminent danger” of death or serious bodily injury.
“If he waited to see the weapon, it would have been too late. Are you really going to wait until the last possible second to take action?” Mann asked. “It doesn’t matter if the threat is real or not if he believed it.”
But Matthew Occhuizzo, deputy commonwealth’s attorney, said Grimes feared for his reputation, not his life. If he backed down from Riley it would would show he was a coward, bursting his internet tough guy persona. That persona included Grimes flashing cash and guns on Instagram and quoting “Die Young,” a rap song about riding with a gun and standing trial for shooting someone with it.
Riley was killed after approaching Grimes’ car in the parking lot of Okinawa Restaurant on Adams Drive, where Riley was going to eat. Grimes was parked outside Five Guys restaurant where he’d stopped for a milk shake. Riley had threatened on Instagram 14 months earlier to beat and humiliate Grimes due to a long-running feud between the two. Occhuizzo said Grimes knew he’d lose a fistfight to Riley so he shot him as payback for the insult.
“You can’t let that go. You’ve got to acknowledge you’re a [coward] or you’ve got to step up,” Occhuizzo said. “Quadell Grimes murdered Kevin Riley. Hold him responsible for his actions. Find him guilty of murder.”
The nine-man, three woman jury listened to Occhuizzo. They needed just over 90 minutes to find Grimes guilty of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.
Grimes faced five to 40 years for the murder charge and a mandatory three-year sentence for the gun charge. Jurors deliberated about 20 minutes before recommending a 30-year sentence to Judge Brian M. Madden. Grimes is scheduled to be sentenced 9 a.m. Nov. 30.
Grimes, a 30-year-old Hagerstown, Maryland, resident was visiting family in Stephens City on Oct. 28 and seeing friends in Winchester. He said on Tuesday he was clueless about why Riley was angry at him and barely knew him. But Grimes’ sister testified she’d been dating Riley and one of Riley’s friends said they saw Grimes and Riley in a jaw-to-jaw argument in the former Brewbakers bar on the Loudoun Street Mall in 2015.
Shortly after both men left the bar, Riley was shot at in an alley on the mall. Police investigated whether Grimes was the shooter, but he was never arrested. Grimes’ criminal record includes convictions for assault and battery and threats on a public airway, related to text message threats to commit a shooting.
A former cellmate of Grimes testifying Tuesday in the hopes of getting leniency over pending drug and shoplifting cases. He said Grimes told him he was a cocaine dealer in a turf war with Riley who had convictions for cocaine and marijuana dealing.
Grimes fled the Oct. 28 shooting scene, saying he was scared Riley’s friends would retaliate against him. He ditched his gun and car making it hard for police to collect evidence. He didn’t turn himself in until about a week after the killing when he was charged with it.
“It just didn’t ring true,” said one juror in an brief interview after the sentencing, regarding Grimes’ explanations for the killing and why he fled. “I believe there was a lot more to it [the killing] than we were led to believe.”
“That is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do,” another juror said of the verdict and sentencing.
The sentencing hearing included testimony from Grimes’ 8-year-old daughter, one of his three young children. “I don’t want nobody to take my daddy away,” she sobbed as Grimes cried nearby.
Grimes apologized to Riley’s family and said he was praying for them, but Occhuizzo, who sought a 43-year sentence, said Grimes was crying about the consequences he faced for his actions.
“He uses his child as essentially a prop in a sentencing hearing which I find disgusting,” said Occhuizzo, who accused the defense of employing a blame-the-victim strategy.
Jurors also heard from the family of Riley, a 29-year-old HVAC technician who was well known and liked in the city due to his outgoing nature and goofy sense of humor. They spoke of him giving money to friends to pay bills or buy Christmas gifts for their children.
Kenneth Bradford Riley said his son worked with him at the family business the last two years and was trying to make up for past mistakes that got him in trouble with the law.
“He said, ‘Dad, I just want to do better with my life.’ I said, ‘Actions speak louder than words,’” the elder Riley said. “He said, ‘I know.’”
Riley was the youngest of four children and was devoted to his nephews and nieces, attending their ball games and pageants, said his mother Nancy Riley. She recalled him reminding her to drink water in the summer and always pack a lunch for work.
‘I loved him so much. He was my youngest,” she said as friends and relatives wiped away tears as they watched her testify in a nearby courtroom. “It’s so unfair. It shouldn’t have happened.”
