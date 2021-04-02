WINCHESTER — The 15-year-old girl raped by Julio Cesar Vazquez cried and hugged her weeping mother Friday after jurors convicted Vazquez in Frederick County Circuit Court.
The verdict came after an emotionally draining four-day trial in which the girl said Vazquez repeatedly preyed on her while he insisted she was framing him. The seven-man, five-woman jury deliberated about four hours before convicting Vazquez on charges of rape, attempted rape, [sex]with a child between 13-17-years-old, sexual penetration and aggravated sexual battery. After nearly 90 minutes of deliberation in the sentencing phase, they recommended 74 years imprisonment for the 32-year-old Vazquez.
Vazquez, scheduled to be sentenced at 2 p.m. May 24, faced a minimum of 18 years and a maximum of two life sentences. Judges are not required to follow jury sentencing recommendations, but typically do.
The rape occurred in a bedroom in Vazquez's home where the girl was sleeping between 3 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 27, 2019. The girl testified on Wednesday that Vazquez spent about 20 minutes fondling and raping her while she feigned being asleep because she was afraid of him. She said that after the rape she got up and used the bathroom and checked a kitchen stove clock, which said 3:44 a.m.
Several hours later, she wrote a note detailing the rape. She gave it to her mother when she arrived home the same day because she was too embarrassed to speak to her about it. She said the rape was the last of four or five rapes over a two-year period. The mother took her to Winchester Medical Center where a rape kit would later reveal that saliva DNA from Vazquez was on her breasts, thighs and entrance to her vagina. The girl said there was no semen DNA because Vazquez didn't ejaculate.
A DNA expert testifying on behalf of the defense on Thursday said non-sperm DNA can be transferred without direct contact. However, two jurors told The Star after the sentencing phase, the DNA evidence, rather than the testimony of the girl and Vazquez was the primary reason they convicted him.
Because of memory lapses or nerves, it's natural for people testifying for the first time in a trial to add or subtract details when telling and retelling events during direct and cross examination. But the girl's testimony on Wednesday was consistent on the stand. Defense attorney John F. O'Neill Castro told jurors it was too perfect.
Rather than testifying, he asserted, she was sticking to the script in a rehearsed performance and her numerous "I don't recall" replies were due to selective amnesia and a calculated strategy. When a witness says they can't recall, the attorney representing them can make an "asked and answered" objection preventing the other attorney from asking follow-up questions. O'Neill Castro also said it was "incredible" that the girl would only confide in her 10-year-old stepsister about being repeatedly raped rather than adults.
"I asked her on the stand, 'Why didn't you tell anyone?' and she said, 'I don't recall,'" O'Neill Castro said. "That's an answer that's telling you she's making it up."
O'Neill Castro noted Vazquez voluntarily provided a DNA sample on Nov. 7, 2019, and voluntarily met with Investigator Alissa J. Singhas of the Frederick County Sheriff's Office without a lawyer for an interrogation on Dec. 11, 2019. He said it was nonsensical for Vazquez to have raped the girl when he knew he was driving her to her mother's home several hours later. "It doesn't make sense because it didn't occur," O'Neill Castro said.
Vazquez on Thursday vehemently denied raping the girl and said she was framing him for several reasons. The primary one was over a custody dispute he was in with the girl's mother who was facing jail for unfulfilled financial obligations. If Vazquez were charged, the mother would avoid jail and get custody of the girl. He also said the girl was angry with him for forbidding her from taking a school trip to Europe after he accused her of stealing from him which she denied.
But despite his emphatic denials, Vazquez never mentioned the alibi he gave Singhas during the interrogation. He told her he was in the bathroom between 3:30 and 3:45 a.m. and his wife could verify it because she had to use the bathroom and saw him. That was the time the girl said she was in the bathroom and had then checked the clock. Vazquez's wife, who testified through a Spanish interpreter, also didn't mention the alibi. O'Neill Castro couldn't recall her to the stand because he had told Judge Alexander R. Iden to release her from further testimony.
In her closing arguments Friday, Heather D. Enloe, an assistant commonwealth's attorney, touched on Vazquez's failure to mention his alibi on the stand, the 34 days he took to schedule the interrogation, the implausibility of his DNA being on the girl's body parts from anything other than sexual contact and the unlikelihood of the girl being a teen-aged "mastermind" out to frame Vazquez.
"She's got the DNA on her, but boy is it a big conspiracy," Enloe said. "If it sounds ridiculous, it's because it is."
In the sentencing phase, O'Neill Castro sought the minimum sentence pointing to Vazquez's lack of a criminal record and noting that 18 years is a long time to be imprisoned. Enloe countered that jurors serve as the gatekeepers of the community and a steep sentence would show that raping children is intolerable. She noted the girl's age and the lifelong trauma she will endure.
"He left her with nothing, but a hole that she has to spend her whole life filling," she said. "You can't give her back what she lost. She'll spend the rest of her life working on that."
