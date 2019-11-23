BERRYVILLE — Michael Ivory Curry probably didn't intend to kill William Todd Anderson during a March 26, 2017, drug robbery at Anderson's home, a prosecutor said during closing arguments in Curry's case in Clarke County Circuit Court on Friday.
But Anne Williams, county commonwealth's attorney, told the jury Curry had to pay for his bad choices.
"Those choices had consequences," Williams said, "Because he made those choices, Todd is dead."
Despite the lack of intent, the jury, which could have recommended a minimum sentence of 40 years in prison, recommended giving Curry life in prison for first-degree murder. They also recommended an additional 126 years for two counts each of abduction, armed burglary and robbery and four counts of use of a firearm in a felony.
The jury of nine white women, two white men and one Latino man, needed just 90 minutes to convict Curry. They spent about two hours deliberating the sentencing recommendation. Curry, a 33-year-old Summit Point, W.Va., resident and father of three, is scheduled to be sentenced by Judge Alexander R. Iden at 9 a.m. March 2. Iden can sentence at or below the recommendation, but not above it.
Also charged with murder are Berryville resident William Edward Freeman Jr., 27, and Blake Anthony Munk, 33, of Baltimore. William Scott Smallwood, 43, of Berryville, is charged with armed burglary and robbery. Their cases are pending.
Because Curry and his two accomplices wore bandanas and gloves, there was no DNA or fingerprints in Anderson's home. Evidence against Curry included guns used in the robbery and drugs stolen from Anderson that were found in the apartment of Curry's sister in Bunker Hill, W.Va.
The prosecution also showed video of the suspects leaving the apartment before the heist and returning there afterward. Other evidence included phone records and a barely audible recording made by a jailhouse informant in which prosecutors said Curry implicated himself.
Key testimony came from Freeman and Smallwood. Both said they weren't promised leniency by the prosecution for their cooperation, but hope they get it.
Smallwood said he met with Curry and Munk to discuss robbing Anderson, a 48-year-old heroin addict who was known to sell drugs out of his Blue Ridge Mountain home. But Smallwood said he got cold feet and backed out.
Freeman, who is Curry's cousin, said Curry recruited him because he knew Anderson's address having previously done tree work on the property. Freeman — who said he reluctantly participated due to being threatened with being beaten by Munk — described Curry and Munk beating Anderson for refusing to divulge the combination to a safe containing drugs. He said they dragged Anderson out of his bedroom after opening the safe.
Freeman said Curry struck Anderson in the head with the butt of an assault rifle after Anderson complained to Freeman about Freeman preparing to wrap him in duct tape. "Don't tell my [racial expletive] no!" Freeman said Curry told Anderson before hitting him.
Anderson died a few hours later due to bleeding on the brain, which Williams said was exacerbated by a pre-existing condition. Olivia Franklin Bowers, who lived with Anderson and was also robbed, testified that Anderson was bleeding heavily after the attack, but didn't want to be hospitalized. Franklin Bowers, then known as Olivia Pitcock, said she smoked crack cocaine after the robbery, fell asleep and when she awoke Anderson was lying dead on the floor.
Freeman admitted to lying under oath to a grand jury about the case in 2018 and lying to investigators before being arrested in March because he said he was afraid of being charged with murder. Smallwood, under cross examination by defense attorney Gregory William Bowman, admitted he stole cocaine from Anderson in the past after initially denying it on the stand. In closing arguments — which Curry had considered making himself — Bowman attacked Freeman and Smallwood's credibility as well as the jailhouse informant who failed to show up for testimony.
"Remember the concepts of burden of proof and reasonable doubt," Bowman said. "I'm asking you to find reasonable doubt."
Curry laid his head down on the defense table and sobbed after brief testimony by his aunt Betty Underwood during the sentencing phase of the trial. She said Curry's father murdered his mother when he was 3-years-old.
Also testifying was Anderson's ex-wife Pamela Anderson, his daughter Kamryn Anderson and his younger brother Eric Anderson. Anderson said her ex-husband, a master electrician, was a generous person who was known to give local customers discounts known as the "Bluemont special." Anderson said their daughter, who was 15 when her father was killed, was extremely traumatized and sometimes left the lights on in her bedroom at night out of fear.
Kamryn Anderson said her father was her best friend and they often went out for ice cream to celebrate her athletic or educational accomplishments.
"My life has never been the same," she said. "I find myself visiting his grave often."
Eric Anderson said his parents were emotionally crippled by their son's death and have never fully recovered. He said he has tried to be supportive to his niece, but knows he cannot replace her father.
"How do you get over an empty chair at Thanksgiving? How do you get over a hole in your heart?" he said. "If you want to feel inadequate, try walking in your own shoes and someone else's."
