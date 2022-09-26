HARRISONBURG — A federal lawsuit that took more than five years to go to trial was resolved in less than two hours Friday by a jury in Harrisonburg.
Following a five-day trial in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia, the nine-member jury — a tenth juror was dismissed on Thursday due to illness — ruled the Winchester Police Department did not kill 20-year-old D'Londre Minifield on Feb. 28, 2016, or engage in a conspiracy to make his death look like a suicide.
Minifield, a Winchester native, died from a single gunshot wound to the head. City police have contended — and a Virginia State Police investigation later affirmed — that Minifield took his own life rather than facing a possible prison sentence.
His mother, Jacqueline Minifield, has consistently rejected that version of events. She claimed a Winchester police officer killed her son and, with assistance from other law enforcement personnel, covered up the crime.
Jacqueline Minifield filed a federal wrongful death lawsuit on April 30, 2017, in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia in Harrisonburg. Initially, the defendants named in the suit were the City of Winchester, former city Police Chief Kevin Sanzenbacher and 15 unidentified police officers classified as Jane and John Does. Over the course of several months, the list of defendants was modified to include the city, Sanzenbacher, former City Manager Eden Freeman and 33 named Winchester Police Department, Virginia State Police and Frederick County Sheriff’s Office employees.
The original version of the lawsuit included 14 accusations of impropriety involving the Winchester Police Department and sought a total of $38 million in damages. However, since the bulk of the case was based on suspicions and assumptions, Michael F. Urbanski, chief judge for the U.S. District Court of the Western District of Virginia, methodically whittled away at the lawsuit over the past five years to the point where only one defendant and one allegation remained.
The version of the suit that went to trial Sept. 19 claimed the Winchester Police Department, Virginia State Police and Frederick County Sheriff's Office engaged in a conspiracy to cover up D'Londre Minifield's alleged murder, and the only defendant was city police Officer Stephanie Sills, whom the plaintiff claimed fired the fatal shot.
The conspiracy, the lawsuit contended, violated Jacqueline Minifield's civil rights because, without knowing the name of the police officer she believed killed her son, she was blocked from taking legal action again the killer.
Both sides were in agreement about the circumstances that led up to the shooting.
Frederick County Sheriff's Office Deputy Kristin Bradford was at her home on Roosevelt Boulevard on Feb. 28, 2016, when she called the Winchester Police Department to report a fight between several men that was occurring near her residence. When officers arrived, the men involved in the fight scattered.
Witnesses told police that one of the men, Joshua Alexander Brown, was carrying a handgun so officers started searching the area. Winchester police officers Anna Marie Shelton and Marti Harvey Ivins soon found Brown's brother, Devon Brown, walking with another man along Roosevelt Boulevard. They stopped to question Devon Brown, which is when they discovered the man he was with was D'Londre Minifield.
Shelton testified on Monday that D'Londre Minifield kept his hands in his pockets and appeared to be nervous, even though he had not been accused of doing anything wrong. After a few seconds, she said, he took off running.
What happened from this point on is what led to Jacqueline Minifield's lawsuit.
Police have said D'Londre Minifield tripped on a snowbank next to a fence near Grace Community Church at 2333 Wilson Blvd. and, while lying on the ground, pulled a .38-caliber revolver from his pocket and shot himself in the back of the head. Rookie Winchester Police Officer Stephanie Sills and her training officer, Christopher Ivins, were reportedly standing 15 to 20 feet away when he killed himself.
That version of events was upheld by a subsequent investigation by the Virginia State Police.
Jacqueline Minifield contends her son was trying to climb the fence to escape when, according to her version of events, Sills pulled out her Glock service weapon and a Taser at the same time. Rather than discharging the Taser, Sills used her pistol to shoot D'Londre Minifield as he reached the top of the fence, Jacqueline Minifield maintained. Christopher Ivins and up to five other city police officers then rushed over to pull Minifield's lifeless body from the fence and staged the scene to look like he had shot himself, she claimed.
One of the biggest problems with law enforcement's version of events was that it seemed unbelievable that a 20-year-old would spontaneously choose to take his own life rather than deal with police. Sills' attorney, John McGavin, addressed that when the trial opened on Sept. 19.
According to McGavin, D'Londre Minifield had been convicted as a juvenile in 2012 on charges of robbery, malicious wounding and conspiracy to commit a felony. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison, but all of that time was suspended. However, if he committed another crime, some or all of the prison time could be reinstated.
When D'Londre Minifield encountered Shelton and Marti Ivins, he was reportedly carrying cocaine, LSD, marijuana and a .38-caliber revolver that had been reported stolen from Frederick County. Facing the prospect of being arrested and spending up to 25 years in prison, McGavin said, Minifield ran and, when he was cornered, opted to kill himself.
According to testimony, Minifield was lying on his left side when he pulled the stolen revolver from his pocket. Christopher Ivins said he saw the weapon and yelled "Gun!" to warn Sills and other nearby officers, then he heard a shot and saw Minifield's head jerk.
McGavin said a state medical examiner determined the barrel of the .38-caliber revolver was touching D'Londre Minifield's head when it was fired, which eliminated Sills and Christopher Ivins as suspects because several other police officers testified the pair was standing several feet away from Minifield when backup arrived a few seconds after the fatal shot was fired.
Jacqueline Minifield's attorney, Christopher Brown, contended that Sills killed Minifield with her Glock and that she or another city police officer then used the stolen revolver that one of them had been secretly carrying to fire another bullet into his head, matching the trajectory of the first bullet. That theory fell apart during the trial because there were no reports of a second shot being fired and the only bullet recovered from the scene came from the revolver.
Three women who said they saw the scene seconds after Minifield was shot claimed to have seen four to six police officers pull his lifeless body from the fence, but Brown produced no evidence to verify their stories. McGavin noted that at least one of the women had previously been convicted of a crime and suggested her negative attitude toward police led her to accuse the officers of impropriety.
Brown was also unable to substantiate an allegation that Minifield's body was tampered with while at Omps Funeral Home in Winchester, where it was kept overnight before being transported to the state medical examiner. Brown even alleged that former Winchester mayor and funeral home owner Larry Omps may have done something to the body to conceal evidence that would have implicated the police, but Omps was never called to testify.
During the course of the trial, Brown made several comments in the presence of the jury suggesting illicit behavior on the part of several people connected to the shooting but offered no evidence to support his claims. That nearly led to Urbanski dismissing the case on Friday before it was sent to the jury.
The judge said Brown had made numerous "speculative assertions in front of the jury that are not found in any evidence." Urbanski also said Jacqueline Minifield's case was based on "conjecture and speculation," which had caused him to give serious thought to dismissing the entire lawsuit several times over the past five years. On Friday, though, he agreed to let the jury decide the case but indicated he may reverse the panel's decision if it ruled in favor of the plaintiff based on Brown's unsubstantiated allegations.
"You must base your verdict solely on the evidence presented during this trial," Urbanski cautioned the jury before it began deliberations at 1:27 p.m. Friday.
In order for the jury to say Sills and other law enforcement personnel had engaged in a conspiracy, Urbanski said jurors had to agree that Brown proved five elements required for a conspiracy to exist. He told the panel to consider each element in order. If they answered yes to all five, Jacqueline Minifield would win the case; if they answered no to any of the five elements, Sills would prevail.
The jury returned at 3:10 p.m. to say they had answered no to the very first element, which asked if they believed a Winchester police officer killed D'Londre Minifield. That rendered the other four elements moot.
As soon as the verdict was read, Urbanski said he discovered a typo on the list of the five elements.
"That typographical error is on me," he said.
To ensure the jury's verdict was completely above board and that none of the jurors had been confused by the typo, Urbanski corrected the document and sent the panel back to deliberate for a second time. It took them less than 10 minutes to return with the same finding.
Following the decision, Brown said he'll need some time to decide if he and Jacqueline Minifield will pursue an appeal.
Winchester Police Chief John Piper, who didn't join the department until a year and a half after D'Londre Minifield's death, issued the following statement late Friday afternoon: "I would like to thank the jury and the court for their time and attention to this important matter. We are pleased with the verdict in this case. While Mr. Minifield’s death was tragic, the officers involved in this incident acted with professionalism and integrity. I would also like to commend all of the law enforcement professionals who testified this week during this difficult trial."
