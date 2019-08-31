WINCHESTER — In an unusual occurrence, the trial of an ex-youth basketball coach accused of having sex with an underage player was postponed Thursday when a jury couldn’t be selected.
Norman Lee Blowe Jr.’s trial in Frederick County Circuit Court was moved to Jan. 6. The delay came after 21 of the 42-person jury pool were struck for cause, according to Court Clerk Rebecca P. Hogan.
Hogan said the 21 candidates were rejected for cause before peremptory challenges — rejecting potential jurors without giving a reason — by the defense and prosecution. Reasons for the rejections included some candidates saying they couldn’t be impartial based on the sexual nature of the allegations against Blowe.
Because the defense and prosecution each had the right to make five peremptory challenges, a pool of 23 candidates was needed to provide 12 jurors and an alternate. An alternate hears the case, but doesn’t participate in deliberations unless a juror is disqualified or unable to participate, such as if they became ill or had a family emergency.
Defense attorney Jason Ransom, an attorney since 2008, said it was the first time he’s had a case in which a jury couldn’t be seated. Co-counsel Jonathan L. Sylvester, an attorney since 2011, said it was the second time it has happened to him. “It’s not common,” said Heather D. Enloe, the assistant commonwealth’s attorney trying the case and a prosecutor since 2004.
Thursday was the second time this year that Blowe, the former co-owner and general manager of the Virginia Storm semi-pro basketball team, has been prosecuted. On March 29, the 49-year-old Blowe was sentenced in Winchester Circuit Court to 13 years imprisonment for having sex in 2017 with a teenage girl and filming it. He was convicted in January in a four-day trial that included about seven hours of deliberation.
During jury selection for the Winchester trial, at least two potential jurors were struck for cause after saying they couldn’t be impartial in a case involving child pornography. The trial was emotional — it included displays of sex toys and testimony that Blowe “groomed” the girl for sex — and some jurors had misgivings about Blowe’s punishment.
After the trial, a juror wrote a letter to Judge Clifford L. “Clay” Athey Jr., saying jurors were “sickened to our stomachs” about convicting Blowe to a 10-year mandatory minimum sentence on charges of the second or subsequent offense of production of child pornography. She said some jurors felt the sentence was overly harsh because the sex was consensual and because the girl sent the images to Blowe’s phone and the two videos were recorded minutes apart.
The county case concerns allegations that Blowe and the girl had sex at the Holiday Inn Express in the county and at the Farmers Livestock Exchange also located in the county. Because Blowe maintained his innocence, the Winchester and county cases weren’t consolidated into one prosecution.
