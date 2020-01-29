BERRYVILLE — A jury was selected for the trial of Blake Anthony Munk on Tuesday in Clarke County Circuit Court.
Munk is one of three men accused of killing William Todd Anderson during a drug-related robbery at Anderson’s Blue Ridge Mountain home on March 26, 2017. Michael Ivory Curry, who led the robbery and struck Anderson in the head with the butt of an assault rifle causing his eventual death, was convicted of first-degree murder by a jury on Nov. 20. The jury recommended a life sentence for Curry, 33, who is scheduled to be sentenced on March 2.
Prior to jury selection, Munk pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder as well as three counts of robbery, four counts of use of a firearm in a felony and two counts each of armed burglary and abduction.
“I’m innocent,” Munk wrote on a notepad, which he displayed to a Winchester Star reporter during court proceedings.
Despite the seriousness of the charges, Munk appeared to be in good spirits on Tuesday. He occasionally smiled and mouthed words to his girlfriend, who sat in the front row of the courtroom.
The prosecution has said Anderson, a 48-year-old father, master electrician and heroin addict, was targeted because he was dealing cocaine and heroin out of his home.
There was concern before Tuesday’s jury selection that The Star’s coverage of Curry’s trial might taint the jury pool, with defense attorney Howard Manheimer unsuccessfully seeking a change of venue. The defense and prosecution were prepared to pick a jury in Loudoun County today if a jury couldn’t be picked in Clarke County.
But few of the 140 potential jurors said they were familiar with the case. Among those struck from the jury pool was a man who had been acquitted of second-degree murder in Rockingham County in 2015. Also struck were a retired police officer who worked a combined 25 years in Colorado and Fairfax County and a person who had a relative who was murdered.
After about 91/2 hours, 14 jurors, including two alternates were selected. The alternates will hear the case, but not take part in jury deliberations.
At Curry’s trial, William Edward Freeman, who also is charged with Anderson’s murder, testified that Munk, who he described as “a very scary dude,” threatened to beat him if he didn’t take him and Curry to Anderson’s home. Freeman, who is Curry’s cousin, knew where Anderson lived because he had done landscaping at the home.
Freeman testified that Munk smashed through Anderson’s front door carrying a revolver. He was followed by Curry, who was carrying an assault rifle, and Freeman, who was unarmed. He said Curry and Munk beat Anderson for not providing them with the combination to a safe containing money and drugs. Two ounces of cocaine, 2½ pounds of marijuana, and $2,000 in cash were stolen.
Freeman said he was not promised anything by the prosecution but hopes his testimony leads to him getting a lighter sentence.
Anderson was struck by Curry before he and Olivia Franklin Bowers, who lived at the home, were duct-taped to chairs. Anderson was hit in the head before being duct-taped by Freeman. Bowers testified at Curry’s trial that Anderson was bleeding profusely, but after they freed themselves, he said he didn’t want to be hospitalized. Bowers, then know as Olivia Pitcock, said he died a few hours later.
Munk, 33, of Baltimore, was arrested in July of 2019. He had been serving a two-year sentence in prison in Maryland on unrelated charges.
Munk and Curry were contacted about Anderson by William Scott Smallwood, who was angry with Anderson for accusing him of stealing. Smallwood, who has been charged with burglary and robbery, testified at Curry’s trial that he backed out of the robbery.
Freeman and Smallwood were arrested in March. Munk was imprisoned for two years at the Roxbury Correctional Institution in Hagerstown, Maryland, on charges unrelated to the murder. He was transferred to Virginia on July 9.
Opening statements and testimony from prosecution witnesses in Munk’s trial are scheduled to begin today.
