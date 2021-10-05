WINCHESTER — Opening arguments and witness testimony are scheduled today in Winchester Circuit Court in the homicide trial of Edward N. Bell Jr.
Proceedings ended early Monday after a jury of 12 people and three alternates were selected after about three hours. Bell, a 24-year-old city resident, is accused of shooting Jerry Wayne Reid during a robbery in Reid’s Smithfield Avenue home on Dec. 23, 2018.
Bell faces a first-degree murder charge and two counts of attempted robbery plus single counts of armed burglary, conspiracy to breaking and entering, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a felon. Also charged with first-degree murder in the case is Bell's sister, 23-year-old Xavian E. Bell. Their father, Edward Nathaniel Bell, shot and killed Winchester Police Department Sgt. Ricky Lee Timbrook in 1999 and was executed in 2009.
Also charged with first-degree murder in Reid's death is 19-year-old Rafael Sanchaez Lickey. He allegedly arranged the robbery and took part in it after seeing there was a large amount of cash in the home while visiting it shortly before the heist.
Xavian Bell and Lickey are listed as prosecution witnesses. Other witnesses include residents of the home, including at least one who was present during the robbery. Also on the list is a man who was visiting the home at the time of the robbery and is believed to have shot at the robbers.
Authorities said Bell shot Reid twice in the chest as Reid grabbed Ronald Emmanuel Johnson as Bell, Lickey and Johnson fled the home after being shot at. The 28-year-old Johnson pleaded guilty last year to first-degree murder and was sentenced to 30 years.
Reid, a 40-year-old father of one, was a warehouse worker at a plastics company. He was a tenant in the Smithfield Avenue home. Friends and relatives described the 1997 Sherando High School graduate as free-spirited and said he followed the jam band Phish on tour in his younger days. They also said he battled addiction. In 2019, Royal Theodore Summers Jr. was convicted of selling crack cocaine to Reid shortly before Reid's killing. Summers isn't accused of taking part in the robbery or killing.
