HARRISONBURG — It only took 100 minutes for a federal jury in Harrisonburg to decide the Winchester Police Department did not kill D’Londre Minifield and cover up the crime.
At 3:10 p.m. Friday, the nine-member jury determined no city police officer shot and killed Minifield during a foot pursuit on Feb. 28, 2016, bringing an end to a civil rights lawsuit filed more than five years ago by Minifield’s mother, Jacqueline Minifield.
Christopher Brown, who represented Jacqueline Minifield during the five-day trial in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia, said he’ll need time to determine if he’ll appeal the verdict.
The case presented to the jury was vastly different from the original wrongful death lawsuit filed by Jacqueline Minifield on April 30, 2017, which included 36 defendants and a range of allegations of impropriety by police.
In response to dozens of motions filed by both the plaintiff and defendants over the past five years, Michael F. Urbanski, chief judge for the U.S. District Court of the Western District of Virginia, eventually dismissed every defendant except for city police Officer Stephanie Sills and every claim except for a count alleging police killed D’Londre Minifield and staged the crime scene to look like a suicide.
In order to determine if police were guilty of participating in a conspiracy, Urbanski gave the jury a list of five questions that had to be answered in order. If all five answers were affirmative, Sills would have been held liable for participating in the conspiracy and protecting others who helped. If the jury answered no to any of the five questions, the win would go to the defense.
The jurors’ response to the very first question, which asked if they believed a member of the Winchester Police Department killed Minifield, was no, which made the remaining questions moot.
Following D’Londre Minifield‘s death in 2016, the Virginia State Police investigated the shooting and determined the 20-year-old Winchester native had tripped on a snowbank and killed himself rather than running the risk of going to jail. According to evidence presented in this week’s trial, Minifield, a convicted felon, was carrying drugs and a stolen revolver at the time of his death.
Jacqueline Minifield claimed her son was executed by police while climbing a fence, who then planted the drugs and stolen gun on his body to make his death look like a suicide. She claimed members of the Virginia State Police and Frederick County Sheriff’s Office participated in the conspiracy to protect Sills, a rookie police officer who the defense accused of firing the fatal shot.
Following the jury’s verdict on Friday afternoon, Winchester Police Chief John Piper issued the following statement: “I would like to thank the jury and the court for their time and attention to this important matter. We are pleased with the verdict in this case. While Mr. Minifield’s death was tragic, the officers involved in this incident acted with professionalism and integrity. I would also like to commend all of the law enforcement professionals who testified this week during this difficult trial.”
