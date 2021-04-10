WINCHESTER — A Winchester Circuit Court jury of six men and six women is deliberating the fate of a Jamaican immigrant accused of raping a 15-year-old girl who was in his care.
The case against Easton Lee Beckford, 57, of Winchester, was handed to the jury around 1:30 p.m. Friday. As of 7 p.m., no decision had been reached.
Judge Brian M. Madden was expected to poll the jury at 7:30 p.m. to see if they wanted to eat dinner and resume deliberations, or if they would rather come back to the Joint Judicial Center and continue discussions this morning or Monday.
The two-day trial is the first conducted in Winchester Circuit Court since COVID-19 forced the majority of all criminal trials in Virginia to be put on hold. Testimony and legal arguments were delivered in one courtroom at the Joint Judicial Center, while spectators watched a live video feed of the proceedings in a second courtroom and jurors deliberated in a third.
Beckford, 57, is charged with raping a minor by using force or intimidation and taking indecent liberties with a child.
“This is a case of vulnerability,” Winchester Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Keith R. Buzby told the jury, noting that Beckford had groomed the victim for years by asserting his authority while teaching her “things about sex, and not in a birds and bees way.”
Defense attorney Robert V. Bryan Jr. countered that the prosecution “failed to reach its burden of proving this case beyond a reasonable doubt.” He said there were no witnesses to the alleged assault and Beckford’s DNA was not found in a sperm sample taken from a comforter where the sexual act reportedly occurred, so the allegation of rape boiled down to he said, she said.
According to court documents and information presented at Beckford’s trial, the rape occurred in May or June 2017 in a Winchester home.
The Winchester Star does not publish the names of victims or alleged victims of sexual assault. That policy also extends to the relatives of the victims or alleged victims in situations where naming those people publicly would give a strong indication of the accuser’s identity.
The alleged victim delivered tearful testimony on Thursday in which she claimed Beckford asked her six times in a row to have sex with him. She said no five times, but then changed her answer to yes because she felt pressured and had no other choice.
She also said pornography was prevalent in her home, and that Beckford had previously shown her a pornographic video while offering to introduce her to those sexual acts if she ever became curious.
Beckford testified on Friday that he had a good relationship with the alleged victim, and denied owning a stash of pornography. The girl, Beckford said, made up her claims against him because she likes cats and he does not.
He also said the girl never told anyone about the alleged sexual encounter until after Beckford left the house in August 2017.
The girl’s mother had been scheduled to testify at Beckford’s trial but she died last month.
According to Beckford, after he left Winchester he went first to West Virginia, then to Georgia, then to Florida. He visited family in Jamaica on two occasions during that time but always returned to the United States.
Buzby suggested Beckford‘s travels were actually an attempt to flee from potential criminal prosecution, but Beckford said that wasn’t the case.
”If I had done this crime and made it to Jamaica, I would never come back here,” Beckford said. “I love kids. I take care of kids.”
In May, Beckford was arrested in Orlando, Florida, and extradited back to Winchester.
While being held in the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center, he showed a fellow inmate paperwork regarding his charges of rape and indecent liberties. That inmate was a nephew of the alleged victim’s mother.
The inmate testified against Beckford on Thursday. He claimed Beckford admitted to having sex with the girl, but it was consensual.
In his closing arguments Friday, Bryan said Beckford never confessed anything to the inmate and that he had obtained all of his knowledge about the case from the paperwork the defendant had shown him in jail.
Buzby said in his closing argument that Beckford was fully aware he had broken the law.
”He put the used condom in his pocket [after the alleged sexual encounter],” Buzby said, rather than tossing it in a trash can where it could have been recovered and tested for DNA.
At 6:30 p.m. Friday, the jury passed a question to Madden asking if the alleged victim’s age is an element of the charge of rape by intimidation. The note indicated that jurors at that time were in the midst of discussing statutory rape.
”I don’t know why they’re discussing statutory rape in there,” Madden said before sending a note back to the jurors advising them they already had all the information they needed to decide Beckford’s guilt or innocence.
According to state law, statutory rape is different than rape by intimidation. Statutory rape involves an adult having sex with a willing minor, while rape by intimidation does not include a victim’s age as an element of the charge.
If convicted, Beckford faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.
