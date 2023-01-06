The man accused of shooting and killing two Bridgewater College officers about a year ago will face a jury trial in 2024.
On Friday, Rockingham County Judge Bruce Albertson scheduled a jury trial beginning April 22, 2024, for Alexander Wyatt Campbell.
Campbell, 28, is charged in connection to the deaths of Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter, 58, of Grottoes, and campus safety officer Vashon “J.J.” Jefferson, 48, of Bridgewater, on Feb. 1. Jefferson previously worked at Shenandoah University in Winchester.
Campbell's attorney, Gene Hart, requested the trial date run from April 22, 2024, to May 3, 2024. Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Christopher Bean didn't object.
A grand jury in November returned six indictments against Campbell, with charges including first-degree murder and aggravated murder of a law enforcement officer.
Authorities have said that on the afternoon of Feb. 1, Jefferson and Painter responded to Bridgewater College's Memorial Hall for a report of a suspicious person. At an October preliminary hearing, witnesses testified that the officers approached Campbell and asked him to show identification.
An eyewitness testified that he didn't hear their conversation, but saw Campbell pull out a small handgun and heard five gunshots.
Harrisonburg police detective Brooke Wetherell testified in October that when she arrested Campbell, he told her that he had been shot by an officer he had shot. She testified Campbell told her he wanted to know the officers’ names, so he could apologize to their families.
Campbell was a former student at Bridgewater College. Virginia State Police special agent Heather Marshall testified in October that police found Campbell's belongings such as food, laundry detergent, a journal and ammunition in the basement of Memorial Hall.
She testified that an autopsy report revealed Painter suffered three gunshot wounds, one to his right cheek, one to his left cheek and a third into his chest. Jefferson was shot twice in his back, Marshall said.
Law enforcement witnesses testified that Campbell appeared to be coherent and aware of where he was during Feb. 1.
Campbell is currently being held at the Rockingham County Jail and appeared at Friday's hearing through video conferencing.
