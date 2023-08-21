HARRISONBURG — Jury selection began Monday in the federal criminal trial of Jennifer McDonald, the former executive director of the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority accused of defrauding the EDA out of at least $20 million.
McDonald appeared in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia with her appointed defense attorneys Abigail Thibeault and Andrea Lantz Harris, of the federal public defender’s office.
Assistant U.S. Attorneys Sean Welsh and Rachel Swartz, and Andrea Broach, with the Department of Justice National Security Division, appeared for the federal government.
U.S. Judge Elizabeth K. Dillon is presiding over the six-week jury trial.
Federal authorities charge McDonald with more than 30 counts of wire and bank fraud, money laundering and aggravated identity theft. An indictment handed up by a federal grand jury in August 2021 accuses McDonald of committing the offenses from 2014 through 2018 during the last four years of employment with the EDA. McDonald resigned from the EDA in December 2018 under pressure by its board of directors.
The court started jury selection Monday morning with voir dire, during which the judge and attorneys for both sides ask potential jurors questions to determine if they can remain impartial when they render a verdict. The selection process was still going on at 4 p.m. No Warren County residents may sit on the jury, per a judge’s order.
On Monday, Dillon asked potential jurors general questions such as if they had ever held a position on a board of directors or other body for an agency or organization, if they had any involvement in the real estate industry, or if they knew anyone in law enforcement or the judicial system. Each time anyone answered “yes” to a question, the judge asked if they could remain unbiased through the trial and render a fair verdict.
Dillon asked potential jurors who know anyone in law enforcement if they would find them more credible because of their profession.
Welsh asked jurors if any of them knew any of the 72 witnesses the prosecution may call. Thibeault asked about the two additional witnesses the defense may call.
Early in the selection process, the judge excused a potential juror who had not yet lived in Virginia for a year. Dillon asked if anyone had cases pending in court. The judge excused one person who had a pending charge of credit card fraud while another person said he had a legal matter pending with the IRS.
