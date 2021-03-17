WINCHESTER — A man who served as Winchester’s treasurer for nearly a decade died Saturday at the age of 85.
Walter H. “Skeeter” Knee, whose love for the community was only surpassed by the love he had for grandson, served two terms as treasurer, from Jan. 1, 1990, until his retirement on Dec. 31, 1997.
“He was the best boss you could ever hope for,” said Pamela Haines, who worked for Knee and now serves as Winchester’s chief deputy treasurer.
In addition to his tenure in the Treasurer’s Office, Knee served on the Winchester Tree Commission and supported the political campaigns of many of his fellow Democrats. For example, he was campaign manager for Terry Whittle when Whittle was elected in 2003 to the first of his two eight-year terms as Winchester Circuit Court clerk.
“He instituted the payment system for Winchester’s personal property taxes, which was very important,” said Edwin C. “Ed” Daley, who was city manager during Knee’s tenure. “Skeeter was just a great guy.”
Knee, who was born in Winchester in 1935 and served in the Army during the Korean War, co-owned a local furniture store, Swimley’s Furniture, until his retirement from the business in 2000 when it closed.
Additionally, Knee was a former Boy Scout who went on to serve as scoutmaster for Winchester’s Troop 3, and was a member of the Masonic Lodge and Lions Club. He was involved with the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank and NW Works, and was passionate about NASCAR racing, riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle and playing poker.
Knee was a good-natured gambler, capping all his bets at $1. He would square off against Haines, a Dallas Cowboys fan, every time her squad would face Knee’s favorites, the Washington Football Team and Green Bay Packers. Haines said she still has some of the $1 bills that Knee would sign and give to her whenever his teams lost to Dallas, and Knee had a similar collection of $1 bills from her to mark the times when fortune favored Washington or the Packers.
Knee reserved his greatest love for his family. He and his wife, the late Nancy Jane Miller Knee, began caring for their grandson, Benjamin Walter “Benji” Knee, in 1976 when the boy was 4 years old. Benji Knee, who has Down syndrome, became Skeeter Knee’s best friend and constant companion, joining his grandfather for numerous adventures across the United States.
Thanks to Benji Knee, Skeeter Knee became an unlikely member of the KISS Army — a term used to describe fans of the highly theatrical rock ’n roll band KISS. Benji Knee is an avid collector of the band’s merchandise — shirts, posters, autographs, lava lamps, action figures, you name it — and was accompanied by his grandfather at several of the band’s concerts. The official KISS website, kissonline.com, still displays a 2010 Winchester Star article about Skeeter and Benji Knee.
Winchester Planning Director Timothy Youmans remembered Knee as “always upbeat, always positive. Such a caring person.”
“It didn’t matter who you were coming into City Hall,” Youmans said. “If you were homeless, he would greet you just like he would greet the wealthiest person coming in to pay their real estate or personal property taxes.”
Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland said he loved Knee like a father.
“We go back a very long time,” Millholland said. “He was a good source of information anytime you wanted to know something because he knew just about everything.”
Knee’s passing came just a few days after the death of his 90-year-old brother, Ross E. Knee. The brothers had been patients in the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Winchester at the time of their deaths.
Benji Knee, who is 49, now lives with Knee’s niece Mary Beth Estes and her husband Ken. Estes said her uncle was most proud of his relationship with his grandson and was “so proud of him.”
Knee’s death came less than two months after the passing of his predecessor in the Winchester Treasurer’s Office. Patricia S. Shiley, who was treasurer from Jan. 1, 1972, until Dec. 31, 1989, died on Jan. 21 at the age of 86. She was the first woman to be elected to a constitutional office in Winchester.
The person who succeeded Knee as treasurer, R. Mark Garber, died on May 28, 2013, while still in office. Local pastor Jeffrey Barbour was elected to replace Garber on Nov. 5, 2013, and is now nearing the end of his second four-year term.
Two visitations for Knee will be held today — the first from noon to 2 p.m., the second from 5 to 7 p.m. — at Omps Funeral Home‘s Amherst Chapel, 1600 Amherst St. in Winchester. A funeral will be at 2 p.m. Friday at the Amherst Chapel with Barbour officiating. Interment will be in Mount Hebron Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Blue Ridge Hospice nurses who cared for Knee in his final days. Checks made payable to Mary Beth Estes may be brought to the funeral home.
Rest in peace Skeeter. Winchester lost a cherished son.....
