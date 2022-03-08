Just hanging around

Latest AP News
- In Texas trip, Biden to call for more health care for vets
- Congress passes Emmett Till bill to make lynching hate crime
- Ukraine aid growing as lawmakers shape big budget bill
- Biden executive order on cryptocurrency expected this week
- Supreme Court rejects GOP redistricting pleas in 2 states
- Top law enforcement officials support Jackson for high court
- US sends home suspected '20th hijacker' from Guantanamo
- Texas county finds 10K uncounted ballots from primary day
- Pentagon to permanently shut fuel tank facility in Hawaii that leaked, sickening more than 6,000, official tells AP
- Pentagon to shut down leaking fuel tank facility in Hawaii
Local News
- Clarke supervisors hear Va. 7/Route 601 improvement options
- Winchester considering bond issuance for water, sewer improvements
- Winchester native working to help Ukrainian refugees in Czech Republic
- Warm regards: Rotarians log milestone in firewood donation
- Group home plans to locate in Boyce neighborhood
- State police investigating fatal hang-gliding crash
- Trex surpasses $1B in sales in 2021
- Simply Shenandoah resort owners give tour of the land
- Stephens City lifts mask mandate at Town Office; creates regulations for solar energy facilities
- United Way NSV names new president and CEO
AP National Sports
- Column: One betting rule remains sacrosanct in the NFL
- Pop's way: From a sabbatical to the NBA coaching summit
- Tourneys give AP Top 25 teams last shot to impact NCAA seeds
- Spurs' Popovich ties Nelson for NBA career wins record
- Gregg Popovich ties Don Nelson's NBA record with 1,335th career victory as coach in Spurs' 117-110 win over Lakers
Death Notices
