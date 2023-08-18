Just Kidding

Young Clarke County Fair participants take their show goats for a walk in the livestock barn area Wednesday. The sale of 4-H and FFA livestock including goats, rabbits, beef, sheep, swine, and poultry begins at 6 p.m. today at the fairgrounds in Berryville. For more fair coverage, see Page A4. The fair ends Saturday.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

