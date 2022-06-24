WINCHESTER — An annual family event that lets kids play what they want, as much as they want, at absolutely no cost returns Sunday even bigger and better than before.
The Just Love Community Fair, sponsored by What's New Worship church in Winchester, will be held from noon to 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Frederick County Fairgrounds near Clear Brook.
Even though the festivities are being presented by a church, What's New Worship Pastor Andy Combs said the fair is a nonsecular event and no one will be asked to join his church or make a donation.
"There is no agenda," Combs said in a media release. "No one will be asking for money, no one will be asking for your email, no one will ask for your phone number, no one will be handing out pamphlets. The idea is to give without expectation."
Combs said in the release that kids can play whatever they want, as much as they want, without paying a dime. The only things that won't be free at the Just Love Community Fair are hot dogs, cotton candy, snow cones and popcorn, which will cost 50 cents each. Combs said he encourages people who go to the fair to "pay it forward" by buying treats for others when they purchase their own.
The fair has been held every year since 2017, starting at Newtown Commons in Stephens City with a few games, a bounce house, a petting zoo and face painting. It has grown steadily every year since, which is why it moved a few years ago to the more spacious Frederick County Fairgrounds.
Combs said Sunday's Just Love Community Fair will be the biggest yet, featuring a plethora of games and attractions including a zipline, a petting zoo, a reptile show, a barrel train, pony rides, face painting, balloon animals, magicians, a canine exhibition, a mechanical bull, a NASCAR simulator, water slides, bounce castles, a rock wall, a stunt jump, gladiator jousting, baseball and football tosses, axe throwing, laser tag, obstacle courses, a monster truck and much more.
Combs said the fair wouldn't be possible without the support of more than 50 corporate, civic, community and individual sponsors. However, none of the sponsors will be soliciting business at the fair because the idea is to give kids a Disneyland-type experience with no strings attached.
"When you show up at this event, expect to be shocked," Combs said in the release. "Not because of all the fun things to do but because of the purpose of this event: Just love."
For more information about Sunday's Just Love Community Fair, visit the event's Facebook page at https://fb.me/e/1ZN7BHiol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.