Just peachy

Mackintosh Fruit Farm owner Lori Mackintosh is shown with her yellow freestone peaches on opening day for pick-your-own peaches Thursday at her farm located at 1608 Russell Road near Berryville. The farm features 12 to 15 different varieties of peaches that ripen at different times through September. The pick-your-own hours are Thursday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

