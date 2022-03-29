A juvenile has been charged with two counts of aggravated sexual battery and single counts of forcible sodomy and object sexual penetration.
The juvenile was arrested on March 18, according to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office arrest log, but police haven’t provided information about the incident. While police don't identify juveniles unless they're charged as adults, they typically provide a summary of the probable cause that led an arrest. In an email, The Winchester Star sought details about the alleged assault and who notified police about it.
Lt. Warren W. Gosnell said on Monday that because there is no name or case number on the arrest log, he couldn't provide any information.
