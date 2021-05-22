WINCHESTER — The idea that children would want to stay in jail rather than return home or enter foster care is hard to imagine, but Erin K. Maloney says that’s what they sometimes tell judges.
The reason? Staff at the Northwestern Regional Juvenile Detention Center on Fort Collier Road provides discipline and structure lacking in the child’s often chaotic life, according to Maloney, who is the facility’s superintendent.
“It’s so sad, but I tell the kids all the time that they’re braver than I could ever be, because the things that they’ve gone through in their short life I’ve not gone through in my very long life,” the 49-year-old said during a May 12 tour of the facility, which serves the city of Winchester and the counties of Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah and Warren. “They’re stronger than they think they are, and we help them get through whatever crisis that they’re going through when they come in. A lot of them establish strong bonds with our staff.”
Earlier this month, the detention center garnered national attention after The Winchester Star reported about a 16-year-old El Salvadoran boy being detained there on behalf of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Northwestern officials signed a $203,000 annual contract in February to house immigrant children on behalf of ICE. Immigrant rights groups denounced the deal and said Northwestern is the only facility in the country, apart from family detention centers or hotels, housing immigrant children for ICE.
According to his lawyer, the boy has been jailed at Northwestern since April 1 as part of efforts to deport him on two non-violent misdemeanor convictions. Prior to coming to Northwestern, he had been detained in Washington state since August. That’s far longer than recommended by medical experts. Citing research from the American Psychological Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics in 2017 recommended “limited exposure” for immigrant children in ICE facilities.
“Qualitative reports about detained, unaccompanied immigrant children in the United States found high rates of post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, depression, suicidal ideation and other behavioral problems,” the AAP report said. “Expert consensus has concluded that even brief detention can cause psychological trauma and induce long-term mental health risks for children.”
Maloney referred all questions about the boy to ICE, but said all jailed youths, referred to as “residents,” are treated humanely. Maloney — who didn’t allow The Star to speak with or see inmates, citing juvenile privacy — speaks from experience. She helped open Northwestern in 1997 and was named superintendent in 2013. She calls the experience “an amazing journey.”
Children are typically jailed on drug charges or for probation violations, which can include failed drug tests, but they are sometimes accused of violent crimes. They include assaults on parents and police and sex crimes. The most violent offender ever held at the jail was Matthew Van Emburgh. In 2002, the then-15-year-old fatally stabbed a man during a burglary in Frederick County. He was convicted of first-degree murder in 2003.
While it sometimes houses violent offenders, Maloney said inmate-on-inmate and inmate-on-staff assaults are extremely rare. Staff, who don’t carry weapons, focus on deescalation and building rapport, but are trained in self-defense including take-down techniques.
The facility follows U.S. Department of Justice and Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice rules. The latter group audits and certifies the detention center every three years and conducts regular monitoring visits. Northwestern was last certified in 2019. Maloney said the only violation was for not having a tuberculosis screening form signed.
Maloney said all children regularly speak to their attorneys and parents and receive daily education from six Frederick County special education teachers. A full-time mental health therapist provides drug treatment counseling as well as individual and family counseling.
“The kids get a wide array of services,” Maloney said.
The facility’s 35 employees include a custodian, mental health therapist, nurse and “detention specialists” who are the equivalent of correctional officers at adult jails. Specialists, who have extensive criminal background checks done before being hired, receive 80 hours of training.
Children coming into the detention center are searched for drugs and weapons and screened for whether they are a suicide risk. After the coronavirus was declared a pandemic last year, youths weren’t released into the facility’s general population for 14 days. The protocol was later changed allowing for seven days of quarantine followed by seven days of having to wear masks when outside of cells.
The jail includes an indoor basketball court/gym and an outdoor recreational area topped with barbed wire. There’s also a library, a driving simulator for teenagers working on getting their licenses and musical instruments. Drums and guitars are the most popular instruments.
Some children enter with third- or fourth-grade math or reading levels while others are at 12th-grade levels. Maloney said they benefit from more individualized learning than in conventional schools because of a 1-to-8 teacher-to-student ratio.
“Our teachers are some of the best in the business,” she said.
Maloney said the Northwestern exceeds U.S. Department of Agriculture dietary guidelines. Youths get three meals a day plus three snacks such as crackers, fruit, granola bars or sandwiches.
Children often enter the jail having led troubled lives exacerbated by the opioid epidemic breaking up families due to parents being addicted to drugs. For example, in 2013, the year the opioid epidemic hit locally, 33 children were in foster care in Winchester at the end of the fiscal year, which runs from July 1 to June 30. At the end of the 2019-20 fiscal year, it was 93, according to Amber Dopkowski, Winchester Department of Social Services director.
Combative children are confined to their cells at Northwestern, but solitary confinement is not allowed. Children under “room restriction” at Northwestern are checked on every 15-30 minutes and get at least an hour out of their cell per day and can make and receive phone calls from parents.
Maloney said cell confinement is rarely used and most detainees thrive under the Northwestern’s highly-structured setup. Some who’ve never read a book become voracious readers. Others who enter in bad physical shape build up their bodies through regular workouts.
“It’s just this amazing transformation,” she said. “I can’t say enough about what the staff do.”
