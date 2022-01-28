WINCHESTER — Opened in 1997, the regional juvenile jail needs a new roof, HVAC system and energy and lighting improvements.
At their biannual meeting on Thursday, jail authority members heard a pitch from a national company about overseeing the improvements. Founded in 1909 in San Francisco, ABM Building Services has $5 billion in annual revenue and 100,000 employees, according to its website. Company offices include locations in Alexandria and Richmond, and ABM has managed projects in Virginia involving jails, municipal buildings and schools.
“We’re a big company, but we’re very local,” Frank LeBlanc, an account executive in ABM’s Alexandria office, told authority members. “We guarantee energy savings based on the renovations that we oversee for the entire building.”
On Oct. 13, ABM did a free assessment of the 32-bed jail at 145 Fort Collier Road in Frederick County, which is officially known as the Northwestern Regional Juvenile Detention Center. It serves Winchester as well as Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah and Warren counties and currently houses nine juveniles. The assessment included examining the HVAC system, lights and roof. ABM estimated approximately $14,000 in annual savings ($10,600 electrical, $3,400 operational). Annual energy costs for the jail are roughly $40,000.
If the savings promised by the company haven’t been reached at the end of a 15-year contract, ABM Regional Manager Whitley Blake said it would pay the jail the amount not saved. However, Blake said ABM projects typically have exceed energy saving estimates. ABM would also negotiate optimal energy rates with the utility company.
Blake estimated replacing the jail’s 40,000-square-foot roof would cost roughly $200,000. He recommended the new roof have solar panels installed by the jail’s utility company, which would be responsible for installation and maintenance. Other suggestions included replacing all fluorescent lights with LED lights, better insulation, computerizing many building functions and increased water conservation. Some of the improvements could be paid with federal stimulus funds, according to Christina Sheriff, ABM infrastructure funding specialist.
If jail officials agree to a letter-of-intent with ABM, Sheriff said the company would do a three-month “investment-grade audit” to provide a more detailed analysis of savings from building improvements.
“What we’ve shown you today is cursory,” she told authority members. “What we want to go into in our full-blown audit is really getting a full-blown assessment of the financial impact and the technical impact we can make with you.”
Evan Vass, Shenandoah authority member, said a local company could do a similar assessment and charge a one-time fee. He said that might save the jail more money and expressed concern about a 15-year contract.
“At the end of 15 years, you’ve got to be married to them,” said Vass, who is Shenandoah County administrator. “Sometimes, you need a divorce.”
Mary Blowe, Winchester representative, and Robert T. Williamson, who represents Frederick County, agreed. “I’ve been through this several times in my career and I always fail to see the savings,” said Blowe, Winchester deputy city manager.
“They’re going to profit off whatever we do here,” said Williamson, a former Frederick County sheriff. “If we can do that same thing and profit and keep all of it, better in our pockets than it is in theirs.”
Superintendent Erin K. Maloney said she invited ABM to make the proposal because the company has a good reputation. Maloney, who has worked at the jail since it opened and was named superintendent in 2013, said the potential to do a major renovation project without upfront costs was enticing. She said staff have been proactive in building maintenance, but a long-term building plan is needed.
“Five, 10, 15 years down the line, it would be very nice to have a clean, clear document to hand off to the next superintendent to say, ‘Here is what we’ve done and this is what needs to be done in the future,’” said Maloney who has worked at the jail since it opened and was named superintendent in 2013. “We don’t have that right now.”
In other business, Maloney proposed a $3.2 million budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year that begins July 1. The proposed budget is about $59,000 less than the current budget. The authority is expected to meet in April or May to approve the new budget.
