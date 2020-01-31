WINCHESTER — It was about 2 a.m. over winter break when James Wood High School freshman Victoria Levenson got a text from a friend who discovered a photo of Victoria had been posted on a sexually lewd thread on the website Reddit.
Victoria’s photo wasn’t lewd. It shows her fully clothed. The 15-year-old later discovered she was among more than 20 female students at her school whose photos had been posted on the same thread without their knowledge or permission. In some of the photos, girls are shown wearing bathing suits. Full names accompany some of the pictures. The posts often told Reddit users to ask for more photos, if they wanted them. A post on one photo asked, “What would y’all do to her?”
The photos have since been removed.
Victoria’s photos are private on social media, she said, and she did not give permission to anyone to post her picture on the site.
“That kind of disturbs me a little bit,” she said recently.
“Some of the girls I know felt objectified,” Victoria added.
Peyton Jenkins, a 16-year-old sophomore at James Wood, said the thread posted a picture of her in a bathing suit and listed her full name. The picture was originally posted on her private Instagram account.
“I was pretty embarrassed and shocked kind of,” Peyton said.
Frederick County Commonwealth’s Attorney Ross Spicer said that “as troubling as this conduct is,” it does not violate any law. As a result, Spicer has contacted Del. Christopher Collins, R-Frederick County, about drafting legislation to address it.
Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland confirmed that the incident has been investigated, but no one has been charged.
Upon learning about the situation, James Wood High School administrative staff investigated, said Steve Edwards, coordinator of policy and communications for Frederick County Public Schools. Staff also informed the Sheriff’s Office.
School officials determined that no school devices were involved in posting the photos, nor was the school division’s computer network used, Edwards said. He added that staff has completed its investigation, unless more information comes to light.
“I don’t think they’re going to do anything about it,” said Victoria, who believes a fellow student posted the photos. “I’m irritated.”
Edwards said the situation shows “the importance of digital citizenship, which is something that we work to educate students, staff and our school communities throughout the year.”
Brandi Jenkins, Peyton’s mother, said that no crime has been committed, so it’s unlikely the school can do anything about it.
“There’s nothing they can do, because nothing has happened,” Jenkins said.
Victoria’s mother, Stephanie Levenson, initially contacted NBC4 in Washington, D.C., about the situation.
“This isn’t just about the fact that photos were stolen,” Levenson said. “It’s the context in which they were posted and used.”
Reaction to the situation has been mixed. According to Victoria, some people have been supportive, while others — mostly adults and other parents — have said the girls shouldn’t be posting photos on social media.
“Everyone posts pictures of themselves. I don’t understand why we shouldn’t,” Victoria said. “Like, why is that a problem?”
Connie Parmar, who worked from 2006 to 2013 as a sexual assault prevention coordinator and later as a counselor for sexual assault survivors at The Laurel Center in Winchester, views the issue as one of consent, respect and empathy.
“It’s not like it happened on school grounds or there may not have been an actual crime committed, but at the same time it’s still something very wrong,” Parmar said. “It’s on that end of the sexual violence continuum.”
Parmar said that when she was working with the schools through The Laurel Center, students were taught to be careful about what they post.
“It’s very sad that so much of the emphasis goes on the victim of what you try to do to prevent things like this,” Parmar said.
Stay off instagram then.
Sad part is, once you post anything on the internet it is fair game to those who choose to abuse it. I teach my kids, don't post anything on the internet because it can be used and abused by the ones who have a desire to do it.
I teach my students all the time that once it is out there, it's out there, so they must think about everything they do online.
How can it not be a crime, however, to post someone's picture offering them up to people? Wouldn't that fall under something like sex trafficking?
