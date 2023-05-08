A 'ruff' weekend

Virginia State Police K9 Ava is seen after falling severely ill Saturday night while conducting a security check at an event during the 96th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival in Winchester. According to interim Winchester Sheriff William Sales, whose department assisted the state police with weekend security sweeps, the bomb-sniffing dog was rushed to a veterinarian's office in Hagerstown, Maryland, and underwent emergency surgery. Ava is currently recovering at the home of her handler, Trooper K.D. Comer, and officials are optimistic that she'll be back on duty soon.

