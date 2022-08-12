FRONT ROYAL — Good mayors build good bridges, U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine said Thursday as he stood by the town’s newly named George Banks Boulevard.
Kaine (D-Va.), during a stop in Front Royal, said George E. Banks was among the first Black mayors of cities or towns to blaze a path forward in Virginia for African Americans. Banks’ widow, Cornelia, their daughter, Stephanie, neighbors and other area residents gathered at the family home at East 16th Street and George Banks Boulevard for Kaine’s visit.
Front Royal recently renamed Scranton Avenue and parts of Edgemont Avenue for Banks, the town’s first Black councilman and first Black mayor. Banks served in the U.S. Army in the Vietnam War, then moved to Front Royal with Cornelia in 1974, where they raised a family. Banks served as a Town Council member for four terms — from July 1, 1977-June 30, 1986, and then from July 1, 1994-June 30, 1996. He served as mayor for two terms — from July 1, 1996-June 30, 2000. Banks died this year on Jan. 13.
“[I]t’s important to recognize people who have broken down a door and have created opportunities for others,” said Kaine, who served as mayor of Richmond from 1998 to 2001.
Kaine asked Cornelia Banks what made her husband decide to run for Town Council.
“Well, he would go to the meetings ... and after so many months he came home and said ‘you know, I’m going to run for Town Council,’ and I said ‘OK,’” Cornelia Banks recalled. “He came in first place. He got the votes and then he decided to run again. He came in first place and then the mayor. So it was a lot of fun.”
Kaine mentioned Henry L. Marsh III, Noel C. Taylor, the Rev. Curtis W. Harris and the Rev. Lawrence A. Davies as trailblazers whose names now adorn buildings in their Virginia communities.
“And the path-breakers did it when it wasn’t easy, they deserve to be recognized in this way, so what a good thing for the community,” Kaine said.
Kaine, a former vice presidential candidate, commented on how people such as Banks can inspire future mayors.
“To be a good mayor you gotta be a good bridge-builder,” Kaine said. “You can get elected mayor without being a bridge-builder, but you can’t be a good mayor or get re-elected mayor if you’re not a good bridge-builder, and George did that. And that’s why the community is like we want to make sure this street is named for him so that 25 years from now somebody driving down this road will want to know who George Banks was and will want to learn about his story.”
Cornelia Banks can see the George Banks Boulevard street sign from her house.
“It’s really nice,” she said. “It’s so overwhelming. That’s the problem. It’s just like I get speechless, teary-eyed. But I’m getting stronger now. I can talk without crying.”
