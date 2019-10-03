WINCHESTER — U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., called the impeachment inquiry into President Trump “a very sobering thing” during a stop in the Winchester area on Wednesday.
“It’s serious, it’s necessary and it’s unpredictable,” Kaine said at the Hideaway Cafe on the Loudoun Street Mall, where he met with local women to talk about a variety of issues. “There’s just nothing more serious than a president encouraging a foreign nation to interfere in our elections.”
He called it “a very unusual moment” for the nation.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi initiated the inquiry on Sept. 24 in the wake of a whistleblower complaint alleging that Trump abused his power by asking the Ukrainian government to investigate Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden, as well as Biden’s son Hunter. The complaint alleges the White House took steps to cover up the interference.
Kaine said he may act as a juror, if the constitutional process plays out and the House of Representatives decides to write articles of impeachment, which are voted on in committee and on the House floor. If the articles pass the House floor on a simple majority vote, they move to the Senate, which would have a trial and vote on each article. Conviction requires a two-thirds vote in the Senate.
He said the impeachment inquiry is “beyond politics” and that presidents should be held accountable regardless of the political ramifications.
“You have to call out bad behavior when it occurs or you’ll get more of it,” said Kaine, who believes Trump was emboldened by Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, when Kaine was Hillary Clinton’s running mate, since it was unable to prove if Trump asked Russia for help with election interference.
“Whether or not [the impeachment inquiry] leads to impeachment in the House and acquittal or conviction in the Senate, if a line gets crossed and you don’t call it out, then you actually encourage it,” Kaine said.
Based on conventional wisdom, he told reporters it would be hard to get two-thirds of the Republican-controlled Senate to vote to impeach Trump, but he added that it’s “an unpredictable process” and that new facts could come out that affect the dynamic of the House and Senate. He said it is important for leaders on both sides of the aisle to not prejudge the outcome and to analyze the facts.
___
Kaine’s stop in Winchester was part of a four-day swing through Northern Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley.
At the Hideaway Cafe, he addressed vaping, which has resulted in 17 vaping-related deaths around the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“The vaping epidemic has caught young people in its snare and all of the progress that we made in reducing smoking is now being reversed,” Kaine said. “And predatory marketing practices, especially the flavoring that’s used in vaping, are designed to get kids. You don’t have bubblegum or cotton candy flavor to help a 55- year-old step down from smoking to using an e-cigarette.”
Kaine said he and Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., unveiled a bill earlier this year to raise the federal tobacco age to 21, as they are dissatisfied with a “tremendous increase” in the number of young people who are using tobacco and nicotine products. The bill is on the Senate floor.
He said the bill is an example of bipartisanship efforts that are occurring in the Senate, even though the media tend to focus on the conflicts.
Under the Trump administration, Kaine said he has has been able to get 26 bills signed into law.
But, Kaine said, “It is still true we don’t do enough on some things that matter,” citing gun control regulations.
Kaine wants comprehensive background checks on guns and a limit on high-capacity magazines, which he described as “carnage inducers.”
“Here we are 12 years after the shooting at Virginia Tech and neither Congress nor the General Assembly have done anything,” Kaine said, referencing the massacre that left 32 dead at the Blacksburg university.
He told a member of the local Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America that voters need to convince McConnell and the Republican-held Senate that they are in “deep electoral jeopardy” if they do not support gun safety reforms.
___
Some women at the Hideaway Cafe expressed concern about the future of DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) recipients or people living in the country with Temporary Protected Status.
“I’m going to be very blunt,” Kaine said. “We will not be able to permanently protect DACA or TPS folks with this president and that is because I have a lot of scar tissue from working with this president to do that. I have found him to be somebody who will tell you, ‘I’ll work with you,’ and then will pull the rug out.”
Last year, Trump had an offer of $25 billion for border security in exchange for permanently protecting DACA recipients or “Dreamers,” Kaine said. Within 24 hours, Trump advisers convinced him to reject the deal.
“This president will not take any affirmative step to provide protections to Dreamers,” Kaine.
Another woman said her daughters are worried about climate change. Kaine said the United States should be a leader in the fight and that the country needs to re-enter the Paris Climate Accord and elect people who “accept science.” He said the U.S. should take steps to reduce carbon footprints in an incremental way.
“We’ve got a president who says climate change is a hoax, who preaches an anti-science message,” Kaine said. “...We have to accept science.”
___
Kaine also toured Virginia Tech’s Alson H. Smith Jr. Agricultural Research and Extension Center (AREC) in Frederick County, which supports Virginia’s tree fruit and wine grape industries with research and educational programs. Kaine and Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., pushed for several Virginia priorities to be included in the Farm Bill that Trump signed into law last year, including protections for Virginia agricultural products, funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), and the legalization of industrial hemp production.
Kaine also took part in a roundtable discussion at the Our Health campus in Winchester about substance abuse in the Northern Shenandoah Valley. Last year, Congress passed opioid crisis response legislation that included Kaine’s proposals to improve addiction recovery homes, incorporate job training into addiction recovery programs, and connect students impacted by opioid abuse to trauma support services.
Kaine said he learned from the discussion that the area has seen a decrease in opioid abuse but an increase in crack cocaine and meth use, both of which are known to make the users violent. He also heard about the growing trend of babies being born with drugs in their system. Law enforcement and healthcare officials told him there may have been too much focus on tackling the opioid crisis rather than the addiction epidemic as a whole.
He said he will use that information to push for the expansion of programs to prevent drug addiction, including a program that requires emergency rooms to ask patients about their substance abuse history. This program, which Winchester Medical Center uses with help from a federal grant, is designed to connect patients with services to help treat their addiction.
(1) comment
"Impeachment is a very serious thing," said Piglet. "Oh, yes!" agreed Pooh, putting on this most serious face. "It is a very serious thing indeed! Could you pass the honey, friend?"
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.