WINCHESTER — U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., stopped by Rouss City Hall Friday morning to find out how Winchester has fared during the yearlong COVID-19 pandemic.
In March, Congress and President Joe Biden’s administration approved the American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion initiative to help states and localities recover from the economic setbacks caused by the pandemic. Kaine said specifics on how the money will be disbursed are still being hashed out on Capitol Hill, so he asked Winchester Mayor David Smith to tell him about the city’s greatest needs.
“One of the biggest infrastructure problems we have,” Smith said, “is Federal Mogul, which is right in the middle of the city, basically. We really can’t make use of it.”
Federal Mogul, located on a 40-acre parcel at 2410 Papermill Road, was a brake-manufacturing facility that closed in 2013. The national Federal Mogul corporation is now owned by Tenneco Inc., but that firm has shown little interest in utilizing or selling the $3.1 million Winchester property due, in part, to lingering pollutants that need to be cleaned and removed from the site before the land is suitable for re-use.
“There’s all kinds of possibilities the site could be used for, but the money that would have to go in to make it suitable is very high,” Smith said. “And the owners of the property think it’s worth more than it really is.”
Kaine said it “could be a pretty significant plus” if the federal government cleared the way for municipalities to use American Rescue Plan funds to buy and clean up contaminated brownfield properties such as the Federal Mogul site so they can once again become productive, revenue-generating operations.
American Rescue Plan dollars come with a long list of rules dictating how they can be spent. For example, federal funds cannot be integrated directly into a municipality’s general operating budget, but they can be used to help pay for specific improvement projects already included in that budget.
The spending restrictions recently put Winchester officials in an awkward position. City Council on March 27 set the real estate tax rate for fiscal year 2022, which begins July 1, at 93 cents per each $100 of a property’s assessed value. While that rate is the same as the current one, it translates to a tax increase because recent citywide reassessments raised the overall value of Winchester’s homes, businesses, vacant buildings and empty lots. Some citizens said council should have bolstered the city’s budget with federal relief funds rather than raising taxes, but the city was unable to do so because of the rules associated with American Rescue Plan assistance.
“Educating people what the funds are for, that’s the most difficult part,” Smith said.
Kaine asked Smith how Winchester’s business community has fared during the pandemic. Smith said he couldn’t provide exact figures on how many companies were forced to close over the past year, but anecdotally, it appeared city businesses held up better than those in other communities.
“Just driving around,” Smith said, “I haven’t seen as many [business closings] as I would have expected. There’s a large population of mom-and-pop businesses, family owned. Some of them closed, some of the restaurants closed, but not as many as one would have expected. The community has really come together to try and help businesses as much as they can, especially restaurants, because they don’t want to see a ghost town at the end of this pandemic.”
Kaine’s visit to Winchester came on the last day of a three-day tour of the Shenandoah Valley to discuss the American Rescue Plan and how it can best help local governments, businesses, organizations and citizens. Other stops on the senator’s agenda included Staunton, Weyers Cave, Harrisonburg, Broadway and Culpeper.
What does developing the land on papermill have to do with federal Covid funds? The mayor wants to use federal Covid relief funds to strong arm a private owner into selling it?
Of all the things thr mayor could talk about or envision for Covid unds, this is it? As usual, he is out of touch.
