WINCHESTER — A former NBA hopeful will spend five years in prison for accidentally killing his friend.
Brandon Willis Kamga, 25, of Leesburg, was convicted on April 5 by a Frederick County Circuit Court jury of being responsible for the July 7, 2020, shooting death of Wayne Lamont Starks Jr. The verdict was delivered after the panel deliberated for just 45 minutes following a two-day trial.
On Monday, the defense asked Judge William Warner Eldridge IV to set aside the jury’s verdict due to questions over whether the fatal shot was fired by Kamga or a third man who was present on the night of the killing, Kendall Mackenzie Smith. That motion was rejected.
Instead, Eldridge sentenced Kamga to 10 years in prison on the involuntary manslaughter charge but suspended half of that time. Following his release, Kamga will spend three years on supervised probation.
The jury also convicted Kamga in April of reckless handling of a firearm, which netted him an additional 12-month sentence from Eldridge. The judge suspended all of that time but ordered Kamga to spend two years on unsupervised probation once he completes his three years of supervised probation.
According to court records, Kamga, Starks and Smith were recording rap music in the early morning hours of July 7, 2020, in a townhouse in the 100 block of Diamond Court east of Winchester. The home was owned by Smith’s mother, and Smith and Starks were living there at the time.
In the hours leading up to Starks’ death, the three friends had been smoking marijuana and drinking brandy laced with Xanax, a prescription medication used to treat anxiety and panic disorder, court documents state.
The specific circumstances leading up to Starks’s death have never been publicly disclosed by Kamga or Smith, but Smith testified in April that he was wearing headphones and listening to a vocal track he had just recorded when the shooting occurred. He said Kamga was sitting to his right and Starks was behind them.
Dr. Jocelyn Posthumus, a former assistant chief medical examiner with the Virginia Department of Forensic Science who performed Starks’ autopsy, testified the fatal gunshot came from 15 to 18 inches away and below where Starks was standing. The bullet from a Walther PPS M2 semi-automatic pistol that Kamga had purchased three weeks earlier hit Starks just above his right elbow, then traveled upward and pierced his neck before lodging in a door frame.
Kamga denied being the triggerman.
“I heard a gunshot and Kendall yelled that Wayne shot himself,” Kamga testified in April. “The gun was on the floor.”
Smith testified that Kamga later told him he would lie to police and tell them that Starks had killed himself while his two friends tried to stop him.
The jury, presented with conflicting versions of the event, quickly decided that Starks did not shoot himself and that Kamga had inadvertently pulled the trigger while handling the gun.
Kamga was a standout guard on his high school basketball team in Reston who went on to play for California State University, Fullerton. At the time of the shooting, he was hoping to get a contract to play professional basketball in the NBA or with an overseas league.
Kamga was arrested on the manslaughter and firearm charges on June 15, 2021, and detained in the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center near Winchester. One month later, on July 13, 2021, his family posted a $75,000 bond to secure his release.
Kamga returned to the jail following his conviction on April 5, and he’ll remain there until he is transferred to a state prison to serve his five-year sentence.
