When Kansas released its latest original album “The Absence of Presence” last year, they had no idea how apt of a title that would be for the year 2020.
“Right away, I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I love it,” said lead vocalist Ronnie Platt. “It just has Kansas written all over it: The ambiguous ‘make you think’ kind of title.”
With other previous album titles like “Point of Know Return,” “Always Never the Same,” “Somewhere to Elsewhere” and “Leftoverture,” the band has had a long history of promising its fans not only catchy, timeless classics but also musical tracks captured under an umbrella of puns, double meanings and, most importantly, lots of fun.
Speaking recently from his home in Lombard, Illinois, Platt said the album’s release during a pandemic verges on clairvoyance.
“It’s really kind of bizarre,” he said.
When the pandemic hit and everything shut down, the band was in the midst of its 40th anniversary Point of Know Return Tour, which was launched as a celebration of its massive hit album and features the band performing the album in its entirety.
Because the tour was paused for more than a year, the band will pick up the tour again later this fall after a series of concerts featuring its greatest hits.
“It starts in Orkney Springs,” Platt said. “I’m just as excited if not more to start seeing our fans again and have a blast.”
Kansas will perform on July 31 as part of the Shenandoah Valley Music Festival, which will be exciting for fans and band members alike.
“Everyone’s suffering from a severe case of cabin fever,” Platt said.
“After 14 months off, we’re dying to get there,” he said. “Looking forward to it.”
“An Evening of KANSAS Classics” will start at 8 p.m. and include favorites like “Carry on Wayward Son,” “Dust in the Wind,” “Point of Know Return,” “Song for America,” “Fight Fire with Fire,” “People of the South Wind” and “Hold On.”
Lawn tickets are $66 for adults and $18 for people 18 and younger. Pavilion tickets are $80, though seating is limited.
The Point of Know Return Anniversary Tour begins Nov. 13 in Iowa and brings the band to Virginia in late December, when it will perform in Salem, Richmond and McLean on Dec. 16, 18 and 19 respectively.
Platt said the show is unusually long at two hours and 20 minutes because the band plays through its entire album.
Conversely, the performance in Orkney Springs will offer the band’s classics show and be roughly 90 minutes.
“That’s what we’ll be spoiling you with,” he said.
For Platt, who joined the band in 2014, performing with a legendary rock band is an honor, especially during anniversary tours when he meets a lot of the band’s lifelong fans.
“It’s great and it’s exciting to be part of it,” he said.
The Shenandoah Valley Music Festival takes place on weekends from Friday until Sept. 5 at Shrine Mont conference and retreat center in Orkney Springs, 13 miles west of Mount Jackson.
For more information on the Shenandoah summer music series, visit musicfest.org or call 540-459-3396. For info on the Point of Know Return tour and other performances, visit kansasband.com/tour-dates.
