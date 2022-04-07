WINCHESTER — Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival President Tommy Price welcomes Kara Britz back home to Winchester to serve as court ambassador at the coronation of Queen Shenandoah XCV Mia Dorsett at 1:30 p.m. April 29 at John Handley High School. Britz will perform at the coronation and at the Malloy Toyota Country Music Party at 8 p.m. April 30 at Shenandoah University's James R. Wilkins Athletics and Events Center.
Britz is a backing vocalist and vocal contractor for NBC's hit show "The Voice," where she met contest judge and country music star Blake Shelton who hired her in 2015 to be a full-time member of his band, according to a festival news release
Most recently, Britz was asked to back up country music star Mickey Guyton who sang the National Anthem at the Super Bowl.
Britz was born in Kansas City, Missouri, and spent time living in Germany before her family settled down in Winchester. She is the youngest of three siblings.
At age 6, she began classical piano lessons and sang along to both gospel and contemporary classics. In fourth grade she started taking drum lessons.
By age 11, Britz was playing drums and singing in a band called TCC, sponsored by the local Grove’s Harley-Davidson dealership. In 2002, her band, Luckie & Almost Country, played the local bars, Harley-Davidson events, and Apple Blossom Festival events, even though she was years away from a driver’s license or entry into the clubs where she played. She dedicated her middle school and high school nights and weekends to writing, recording, and cultivating her musical ability, including happy hours on Friday nights at the former Sweet Caroline’s in Winchester, accompanied by Phil Zuckerman and David Linaburg, in her junior and senior years of high school.
Britz said singing in Elaine Aikens' school choirs, from sixth grade at Daniel Morgan Middle School through her senior year before graduating from John Handley High in 2004, gave her one of her first “pinch me” moments — the opportunity to sing “I’m Sorry” as a special tribute to Brenda Lee at the queen's coronation in 2001 with Lee in attendance as the festival's grand marshal.
"This opened the door to strike up a coveted mentorship with Brenda Lee, all thanks to the Apple Blossom Festival," the release states.
Two weeks after graduating from high school, Britz moved to Los Angeles with her parents' blessing to pursue a music career. She attended the Musician’s Institute, studying voice, and quickly found herself singing on major label records and alongside established artists. She toured in 2009 with Japanese megastar Eikichi Yazawa, then worked for Cher during Cher's Las Vegas Caesars Palace residency. After that she was hired to join Joe Cocker’s band for his Hard Knocks World Tour. She credits Cocker for taking her on her first trip around the globe, sharing special memories like performing for the Prince of Monaco, the Princess of Morocco, and on hit European shows like "Wetten Das," and ultimately singing a duet “You Loved Me Back” on Cocker’s last studio album ever released.
"My biggest fans are my family members," Britz said. "There are things you can only imagine yourself doing, things you wish you could try, and then there are the things that only become possible because of your support group. All of the little things that stop most people from realizing their dreams were eliminated by my family, and I was given the green light to pursue them. Little things like rent, food, transportation, clothes, and all of the other things that were required were very unselfishly absorbed by my family. My brother Corey (bass player for BUSH) was an established musician in LA when I got here, and his experience and support and his knowledge of music were incredibly invaluable to me. My sister, Kelley, who is literally my very best friend, was in LA as a full-time model and let me live with her and became my LA mother for several years."
Following the Joe Cocker tour, Britz was asked to join Paul Mirkovich’s house band for "The Voice." Since season 2 through the recently wrapped season 21, she has served as backing vocalist as well as vocal contractor for the show. In the last 10 years, she has hired over 75 SAF-AFTRA-working vocalists to join her on stage backing up each season’s contestants as well as countless guest performers including some of Britz's biggest inspirations: Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, Bob Seger, Michael Buble, Sheryl Crow, Christina Aguilera, Pharrell Williams, Adam Levine, CeeLo Green, Shakira, and her idol, Kelly Clarkson.
She has also had the opportunity to sing or contract for "Songland," "The Masked Singer," the Grammys, the Academy Awards and "The Kelly Clarkson Show."
As a member of Blake Shelton's band, Britz has performed on some of country music's biggest stages including The Grand Ole Opry. Shelton also hired Britz to sing on his Grammy-nominated record, “God’s Country,” as well as "Minimum Wage" and his “Blake Shelton Live” album released on Spotify.
Britz said she continues to have “pinch me moments” as she enters her 18th year in Los Angeles as a full-time vocalist and being asked to come home for the Apple Blossom Festival is a "huge honor" for her.
Tickets for festival events are available at www.thebloom.com/events.
