WINCHESTER — When Karen Ridings learned that a student she taught in third grade in Winchester Public Schools many years ago was incarcerated this year, she felt compelled to run for a seat on the Winchester School Board in the Nov. 3 election.
"It just broke my heart," the 65-year-old said this week. "I felt that if this student had been mentored through their career that this could have been avoided, and I wondered if there was something more that could have been done. So my main mission is to represent all of the families in this community and really to ensure that the system adopts programs that help all students regardless of their economic status, race or gender."
Because Ridings missed the June 9 candidate filing date by a week, she is running as a write-in candidate for the at-large seat.
Also running for the at-large seat are board incumbent Marie Imoh, 48, and Lincoln Jones, 56, a beverage company division manager.
Imoh and Jones will have their names listed on the ballot. Ridings' name will not appear on the ballot. Those who want to vote for her will have to write in her name.
The upcoming election marks the first time city voters will choose School Board members. Four of the board's seven seats are up for election. Previously, members were appointed by City Council.
Ridings, who is retired, moved to Winchester in 1987 and worked as the food services coordinator for Winchester Public Schools from 1990 to 2001 and then taught first and third grades in the division from 2001 to 2008. She later worked for the Virginia Cooperative Extension through Virginia Tech.
Ridings has a bachelor's degree from the University of Connecticut, a master's degree in nutrition education from Boston University and an elementary education certificate from Northeastern University.
Both of her children graduated from Handley High School in the early 2000s.
Another motivating factor behind Ridings' decision to run for School Board was a sobering report presented by Winchester Public Schools Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum in May about the high dropout and chronic absenteeism rates at Handley.
Ridings was alarmed to hear in that same report that survey findings indicated a majority of students said they felt like they didn't belong at Handley.
"We don't want to have kids get lost, because they don't feel welcome or there are some biases regarding their economic status or their race," she said. "We don't want them to drop out."
One suggestion Ridings has to alleviate this problem is to create more programs at school that make students feel welcome and make them want to go to Handley.
If elected to the board, Ridings said she wants to evaluate the division's disciplinary standards and consider making detentions and suspensions that are out-of-school held inside the school instead.
Ridings added that she feels the many years she spent in education and management make her a qualified candidate.
She said her teaching experience in the city school system would bring a unique perspective to the board.
In addition to the at-large seat, also running for the School Board are:
First Ward
Michael K. Birchenough (unopposed)
Second Ward
Carmen A. Crawford
Melissa A. Harris
Third Ward
Elyus A. Wallace (unopposed)
All of the candidates are running as independents.
