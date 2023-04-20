WINCHESTER — In a surprise announcement, officials with the 96th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival disclosed Thursday night there will be two grand marshals for this year's celebration.
Kate Flannery, best known as hard-drinking, raunchy coworker Meredith on NBC's hit show "The Office" from 2005 to 2013, will preside alongside CNBC anchor Brian Sullivan at the springtime celebration that kicks off next week.
The co-grand marshals may seem wildly disparate but they do have something significant in common: Both have strong ties to Winchester.
Flannery, 58, studied at Shenandoah Conservatory (now Shenandoah University) for two years in the early 1980s. Sullivan, 51, spent much of his childhood living in Frederick County and is a 1989 graduate of James Wood High School.
The theme of this year's festival is "Live, Love, Bloom," and festival president Sharen Gromling has said the goal is to celebrate Apple Blossom's hometown heritage by including celebrities and dignitaries with local connections. Other notable attendees, for example, include Sean Astin, an actor who will be making his fourth festival appearance, and honorary grand marshals Nick and Kathy Nerangis, who live in Winchester and are frequent supporters of local causes and events.
Most years, the grand marshal is the last celebrity to be announced before Apple Blossom gets underway, so when festival Gromling held a Thursday night press conference at Millwood Station Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company's banquet hall to disclose Flannery's participation, it was unexpected.
Flannery is an internationally known actor, singer and writer. In addition to her nine seasons on "The Office," she has been a frequent guest star on other top-rated shows including CBS's "Young Sheldon," Fox's "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" and "New Girl," ABC's "American Housewife," Cartoon Network's "Steven Universe" and Comedy Central's "Another Period." She has also acted in numerous independent films including the 2021 movie "Golden Arm," and she is a former member of The Second City's national touring company.
In 2019, Flannery competed on Season 28 of ABC's "Dancing with the Stars." The following year, she joined the "Dancing with the Stars Live" tour and appeared in 24 cities before the COVID-19 pandemic shut it down.
Flannery sings with comedic actor Jane Lynch in their anti-cabaret act, "Two Lost Souls," which has been staged in New York City and other locations across the country. Flannery is also featured on Lynch's 2016 album, "A Swingin' Little Christmas," which was in the Billboard Top 10 for several weeks.
When Flannery comes to Winchester, she will appear in the Glo Fiber Grand Feature Parade at 1:30 p.m. May 6. Sullivan, host of CNBC's daily show "Last Call," will also ride in the parade as well as the Hang 10 Car Wash Firefighters' Parade at 5 p.m. May 5. Both of their appearances in Winchester are being sponsored by Procter and Gamble.
The 96th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival will be held April 28-May 7 in and around Winchester. The two parades are free to attend but some other festival events require tickets, which can be purchased in advance at thebloom.com.
