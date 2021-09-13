WINCHESTER — The Kernstown Battlefield Association‘s annual membership meeting scheduled for Oct. 9 has been postponed due to concerns over the rise of the delta variant of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
The rescheduled meeting will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Nov. 7 in the Artillery Building at Kernstown Battlefield, located at 3050 Saratoga Drive in Winchester. For the safety of KBA members, the building will have ample ventilation and the battlefield will be closed to the general public.
The meeting will include a review of the association’s progress over the past year, but there will be no guest speaker and the amount of food and refreshments will be limited. Tours of the property will be given upon request but participants may be required to wear face masks.
KBA members who plan to attend the meeting are asked to RSVP to kba@kernstownbattle.org or 540-450-7835. For more information, visit kernstownbattle.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.