WINCHESTER — The Kernstown Battlefield Association (KBA) cordially invites you to celebrate the marriage of Samuel Reese "S.R." Pritchard and Helen Johnson.
Don't expect to be invited to the wedding, though. It occurred more than 160 years ago during a time when northern and southern states were sharply divided on issues including slavery and states' rights.
Because of those divisions, Pritchard and Johnson had a mixed marriage. He lived in the South and she lived in the North.
According to the KBA, Pritchard was a prosperous farmer and entrepreneur in Frederick County and Johnson was a member of a wealthy New Jersey family. The pair wed in 1858 and Pritchard brought his bride home to live with him in the Greek Revival house he had constructed four years earlier on his family's farm in Kernstown.
As tensions rose between the North and South, Pritchard and his bride laid low. They tended the farm, built and sold wagon wheels and operated a hauling business while starting a family.
On April 12, 1861, the disagreements between northern and southern states erupted into the Civil War. The Shenandoah Valley was at the center of the conflict, but the Pritchards and their three children managed to stay out of the line of fire.
On March 23, 1862, when Helen Pritchard was pregnant with the couple's fourth child, the war came to their doorstep. A battle that came to be known as the First Battle of Kernstown was fought on their farm while S.R. and Helen Pritchard huddled with their three children in the cellar of their home.
The next day, the Pritchards treated many wounded Union and Confederate soldiers in their house, something they continued to do whenever men were wounded during the frequent skirmishes the occurred in the Winchester area.
Another major conflict, the Second Battle of Kernstown, was fought on the Pritchards' farm on July 24, 1864. The couple and their three children — the child born following First Kernstown had recently died — once again sought safety in the cellar of their home.
Among the wounded soldiers who were subsequently treated in the Pritchard house was Col. James A. Mulligan, commander of the Union Army 2nd Division, who died three days after the battle as S.R. Pritchard held him in his arms.
After the Civil War ended on April 9, 1865, the Pritchards welcomed another child while attempting to rebuild their heavily damaged farm and businesses. They were never able to climb out of debt, though, and in 1875, their outstanding loans were called in.
S.R. Pritchard sought financial assistance from the Southern Claims Commission, which helped Southerners whose property was damaged by the Union Army during the war, but his request was denied when the commission ruled he had been disloyal to the Union. S.R. Pritchard died before the commission's decision was issued.
Helen Pritchard was left with very little money and had to sell her home to her brother-in-law, John M. Miller. She and her four children moved to a small house on Cork Street in Winchester, which is where she remained until she died in 1881.
On Sept. 16, volunteer docents from the nonprofit KBA will share the story of S.R. and Helen Pritchard's marriage during Sunset at the Kernstown Battlefield, a potentially annual event at 610 Battle Park Drive in Winchester.
The celebration will begin at 6 p.m. in the battlefield's Conference Center, where guests will meet the husband and wife. A short walking tour will then wind around the Visitor Center, stop at the Pritchards' house and advance up Pritchard's Hill for a view of the sunset over Little North Mountain. Golf cart assistance will be available for people who need help climbing the hill.
Afterward, guests will visit the small family cemetery on the battlefield and enjoy light refreshments in the Conference Center before the commemoration ends at 8 p.m.
Sunset at the Kernstown Battlefield is free but donations to the nonprofit KBA are encouraged. Guests are asked to wear comfortable walking shoes and meet at the Kernstown Battlefield Conference Center by 5:45p.m. Sept. 16.
For more information, visit kernstownbattle.org or call 540-450-7835 and leave a message.
