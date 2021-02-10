WINCHESTER — Get ready for more snow.
A winter storm system is expected to hit the Winchester area early this evening, with frequent snowfall expected to continue until Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service’s Sterling office.
The storm could drop anywhere from 4 inches to a foot of snow by Friday, with 6-8 inches likely.
“It has potential for significant travel impacts, given the cold conditions and winter precipitation,” said NWS meteorologist Brian LaSorsa. “So plan you schedules accordingly late Wednesday through Thursday. If you can telework, maybe that’s an option. Try to limit traveling.”
While the storm could bring freezing rain or sleet, it should predominately be snow in the Winchester area.
Today’s high temperature will be in the low 30s before dipping into the upper 20s tonight. Thursday’s high temperature will be in the upper 20s before dropping to the upper teens overnight.
Another storm system could be headed to the Winchester area this weekend, but it’s too early to determine it’s severity.
Weekend temperatures will remain frosty, with Saturday’s high temperature in the upper 20s and lows in the 20s overnight. Sunday’s high temperature will remain in the upper 20s, then dip to the low teens, possibly the upper single digits, at night.
The area got about 4 inches of snowfall on Sunday, which quickly melted.
Ken Slack, a Virginia Department of Transportation spokesperson, said VDOT is monitoring the forecast.
“We are looking at several different forecasts including one that looks at several different pavement temperatures, because this [storm] looks like [it] could have another mix of precip — maybe some snow, freezing rain, sleet,” Slack said. “We have to keep a close eye on how we attack those because it’s different depending on how it comes in and whether we just push it or use more salt and abrasives.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.