WINCHESTER — Don't let the recent springlike weather fool you.
Winchester, Frederick County and Clarke County are under a winter weather advisory until 3 p.m. today. The National Weather Service is expecting as much as five inches of snow to fall across the area.
Even more is possible.
"The worst-case scenario is 6-8 inches," said Cody Ledbetter, a meteorologist at the weather service's regional office in Sterling.
Actual snowfall amounts will depend on how soon colder air begins combining with rain that will start falling as soon as the weather system arrives.
"We're going to have heavy rain" at the onset, Ledbetter noted.
Temperatures climbed into the lower 60s on Friday afternoon before dropping into the upper 20s overnight. Rain was forecast to turn to snow as temperatures fell below the freezing point of 32 degrees.
Today's forecast calls for daytime temps to drop even further, to about 25 degrees, before falling into the upper teens tonight as the precipitation ends.
High winds will make it feel even colder. Sustained winds of 14-25 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph, are forecast.
A 25-degree temperature coupled with a 25 mph wind creates a wind chill — how the cold actually feels to exposed skin — of nine degrees.
This (hopefully) last blast of winter is brought to you, as they say on television, by a strong area of low atmospheric pressure combined with a potent Arctic cold front. Both are expected to make their way across the region today.
The winds and periods of heavy snowfall could create blizzard-like conditions, especially this morning, making travel extremely hazardous, the weather service reported on its website.
Despite the warm temperatures on Friday, the cold air could be enough to quickly drop temperatures of roads and other paved surfaces, making it hard to drive or walk outdoors throughout today, according to Ledbetter.
Bursts of wind could bring down tree branches and cause power failures, meteorologists advised.
Once the precipitation ends, an area of high pressure is expected to build up in the atmosphere, ushering in clearer conditions and warmer temperatures.
A sunny sky and a high temperature in the mid-40s are forecast for Sunday. An overnight low temperature in the upper 20s is expected late Sunday into early Monday.
Daytime temperatures during the upcoming work week in the 50s and 60s are expected.
Spring officially arrives on March 20. But that doesn't necessarily mean we won't see any more wintry precipitation in the coming weeks.
"We've gotten snow in April before," Ledbetter said.
But what about MASKS? Did COvid get replaced with a new panic...Ukraine? Wow, just like that..forgotten. Wow
