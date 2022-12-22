WINCHESTER — Handley High School’s Jeff Keller has been named the 2023 Teacher of the Year for Winchester Public Schools.
Keller, who was leading an Advanced Placement U.S. History class on Wednesday morning when school system officials visited his classroom and surprised him with the award, has been teaching at Handley for 15 years. His current course offerings also include World History, Honors World History and African American History.
“Mr. Keller is willing to do anything that is asked of him in order to make the high school experience better for our staff and students,” Handley Principal Susan Braithwaite said in a media release from Winchester Public Schools. “He is relentless in regards to holding high expectations for every student. His work ethic is truly impressive. He works tirelessly to make John Handley High School a safe place for all students.”
Keller received a bachelor’s degree in secondary education social studies from Shepherd University and a master’s degree in history from George Mason University. He is currently pursuing a doctoral degree in teaching and teacher education from George Mason University.
In the “philosophy of teaching” statement he submitted after being nominated for Teacher of the Year, Keller wrote about the importance of connecting with students on a personal level in order to empower their desire to learn: “Students want to know that you know them beyond just a name on the roster. Building relationships like this means not only that I know my students, but also that I know when and how to push students to move beyond surface-level thinking.”
“His instructional delivery engages students [by addressing] individual students’ learning styles, and he incorporates technology on a daily basis,” Braithwaite wrote in her letter nominating Keller for Teacher of the Year. “Student voice and choice are visible in his classroom.”
Outside of the classroom, Keller can often be found supporting students in Handley’s Black Student Union after school and at group events, the media release states. He is also a leader with the school’s student equity efforts.
Winchester Public Schools began selecting a teacher of the year in 2006. Each of the seven schools within the division selects its own teacher of the year, then those instructors are nominated by their principals for the division-wide award.
According to the release, nominees must submit a narrative that includes their philosophy of teaching and do an in-person interview with the division’s selection committee, which includes a member of the Winchester School Board, the school system’s executive director of instruction, director of human resources and equity and family empowerment coordinator, a parent liaison and the reigning teacher of the year.
In addition to Keller, this year’s nominees were:
Andrew Divico — Frederick Douglass Elementary School
Nicole Hobson — Quarles Elementary School
Hannah Obitts — John Kerr Elementary School
Troy Phillips — Virginia Avenue Charlotte DeHart Elementary School
Morganne Mease — Daniel Morgan Intermediate School
Angel Wood — Daniel Morgan Middle School
Now that Keller has been named Teacher of the Year for Winchester Public Schools, the release states, he will be nominated by the school system for the Virginia Department of Education‘s 2024 Virginia Teacher of the Year, which is expected to be announced this autumn.
