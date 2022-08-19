FRONT ROYAL — While some may go to a tropical beach or a cozy mountain for a dream vacation, Kelly Wahl said she’s always most enjoyed visiting old towns and perusing their shops.
Now, she has one of those shops in Front Royal with the opening of Kells Belles, a women’s boutique at 213 E. Main St.
“I know people’s idea of a vacation is some island or something, but I love going to old towns and looking at their shops and exploring the towns. Boutiques have always been one of my favorite places to go into and shop,” Wahl said. “It’s been a dream of mine since college to have a clothing boutique. I saw an opportunity present itself, and my husband and I wracked and wracked and wracked our minds and thought how could we do this? We decided to take the opportunity to provide this service to our community that was desperately needed.”
The shop features “a blend of everything,” Wahl said, including elegant, classy and boho-chic styles, as well as graphic tees, jeans and some plus-sized options. There are also handbags and some accessories.
“Everything from relaxed and comfortable at-home wear or if you need something to wear to a wedding,” Wahl said, describing the clothing options available. “I based a lot of this off of what I personally like to wear, but I also took into consideration what a lot of other women like to wear. I actually started asking women around the community to find out what they would like to see and what they would like to have made available to them.”
Wahl, who is originally from Arkansas, has lived in the Front Royal area for 12 years. She said her husband was born and raised in Front Royal. The two of them previously worked together as home appraisers.
The Wahls lived on West Main Street in town for about 10 years, and the couple frequently walked Main Street and have long supported the local businesses there, she said.
“We walked down here all the time. I think a shop like this needs to be on Main Street. Main Street is the heart and soul of the town,” she said. “Not that a place like this couldn’t do well elsewhere, but I feel like this is the place for a boutique.
“I do most of my shopping online, and I told my husband that we needed something like this here. We don’t have anything like this,” she continued. “Most places in our area are hit or miss to find what you want, and sometimes you have to go all the way to Northern Virginia.”
Inside the shop, all of the paint, the wallpaper and racks were put in new as well as a counter area that was built in the space.
Wahl said she got most of her ideas from Pinterest.
“It really all kind of blossomed with my wallpaper. I love wallpaper. I knew that I wanted a really eclectic look, something funky,” she said. “So, I found this wallpaper that’s a play on Alice in Wonderland called Tea Time in Wonderland. When I saw it, I knew that’s the one I wanted. I based everything else around it.”
Kells Belles officially opened on July 1 and held a grand opening on Aug. 6.
Wahl said everything and everyone has been “amazing” so far.
“The merchants on Main Street are so sweet, and everybody has been so sweet and so kind and welcoming,” she said.
Kells Belles is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday.
Customers will be able to order online soon, Wahl said.
