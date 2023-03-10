WINCHESTER — Kellye Cash, a former Miss America and great-niece of country music legend Johnny Cash, will be the keynote speaker at the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival’s Prayer Brunch on May 5.
The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fellowship Bible Church, 3217 Middle Road, Winchester.
Cash reigned as Miss America in 1987, performing with Cash, Bob Hope and Lee Greenwood. More recently, she has portrayed Winchester native and country music legend Patsy Cline in the production of “Always...Patsy Cline.” She works in the music department at Bethel University in Minnesota, teaching piano/voice and serving as music director and musical director for community theater productions.
“Kellye learned at an early age of her need for Christ,” a festival media release states.
Her father’s career as a Navy fighter pilot took her family all over the country and overseas.
“It was during the Vietnam Conflict that Kellye realized that even when her Dad came home, there would still be an emptiness in her life and that emptiness could only be filled with Jesus Christ,” the release states.
The Prayer Brunch is presented by Knouse Foods. Tickets are $40. They are available for purchase at thebloom.com.
