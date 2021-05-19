WINCHESTER — Ken Cuccinelli, former acting deputy secretary of Homeland Security and former Virginia attorney general, will be at Winchester Country Club on June 2 for the announcement of the winners of the inaugural Kay Gunter Memorial Scholarships.
The event begins at 11:30 a.m. Three $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to local high school seniors.
The Winchester-Frederick-Clarke Republican Women’s Club is sponsoring the scholarships to honor Gunter, who served as chairman of the Clarke County Republican Committee, served on the State Central Committee of the Republican Party of Virginia, and held offices in the Winchester-Frederick-Clarke Republican Women’s Club, including president in 2016. She passed away in June 2017.
In a news release, the club described Gunter as “an excellent role model who displayed lifelong support and advocacy for good government. She promoted the Republican Party principles and candidates who stood for those principles.”
The three winners, Mary McKay of Winchester, Grace Lilly of Frederick County and Alaina Pastore of Clarke County, will be presented their scholarships at the luncheon meeting.
For luncheon reservations or more information about the event, contact Sandy Bologna at sandybologna@gmail.com or 540 664-7567.
(2) comments
This is the same guy who wanted to force women seeking abortion services to have transvaginal ultrasounds performed against medical advice in order to shame the woman? And the same guy who publicly doubted President Obama's citizenship? This man was a failure for Virginia.
Wow. Well considering his honerable career and protection of the unborn...I'd say he is great! However you say he is a failure so what does that make you? You support the murder of babies and on top of that children with disabilities. You must be a horrible horrible person. Scum of the earth.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.